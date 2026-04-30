TikToker Frema Shows, an alleged close family friend of Abu Trica, alleged in a viral video that his sister Empress Forba passed away after falling ill while caring for their ailing mother

Frema Shows claimed Abu Trica's mother had been in and out of hospitals since his arrest, and that Forba, who was her primary caregiver, suddenly fell ill and did not survive

The TikToker directed blame at EOCO boss Raymond Archer and Communications Minister Sam George, raining curses on the two NDC figures in her emotional video

An alleged close family friend has shared more details on the sad events that reportedly led to Abu Trica's sister’s death in a viral video that sparked mixed reactions.

Abu Trica's Sister Empress Forba: Family Friend Details Alleged Cause of Death

Source: TikTok

On Wednesday, April 20, 2026, sad reports emerged that the socialite’s elder sister, known as Empress Forba, had reportedly passed away.

It was unclear what happened to her, but reports indicated she died after a short illness.

Below is a TikTok post announcing Abu Trica's sister's death.

Family friend narrates Forba’s alleged death cause

After news of the tragedy emerged, TikToker Frema Shows, who claimed to be close to the Abu Trica family, shared alleged details of what led to his sister’s death.

She claimed that since the Swedru-based businessman’s arrest, his mother and sister have been roaming from one hospital to another, battling multiple ailments.

“Since Abu Trica's arrest, his only sister and his mother have been through a lot. Visiting one hospital after another. His mother is now in a very delicate state, and it would be a real shame if he comes from prison and he's lost both his mother and sister,” she said.

The popular TikToker said Abu Trica’s mother was in perfect health before his arrest, but is now spending all her time in hospitals.

She said Forba was the one helping her, but she recently fell ill and was rushed to the hospital, and unfortunately, did not make it.

“This woman was very lively, but since her son’s arrest, she was always battling one illness or another. His sister, who was always with the mom helping her, also fell ill, and when she was rushed to the hospital, she did not make it.”

Frema Shows said the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly EOCO boss Raymond Archer and Communications Minister Sam George, are to be held accountable for the tragedy, raining curses on the duo in her video.

The TikTok post of Frema Shows narrating the sad events leading up to Abu Trica’s sister’s death is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh