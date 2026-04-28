Strika was spotted as a security guard at Memo Shopping Mall in Darkuman, marking a new chapter in his life after his early acting success

The former child actor gained global attention for his role in Beasts of No Nation, where his performance stood out despite having little dialogue

Strika's latest situation has sparked renewed conversations about the lack of long-term support for young talents in Ghana’s movie industry

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The life of Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika from Beasts of No Nation, has taken a different direction, with reports indicating that he is now working as a security guard in Accra.

Beast of No Nation star Strika resurfaces in Darkuman working as a security guard at a local mall. Image credit: Gunshots, Kalyjay

Source: UGC

Strika was recently seen at the Memo Shopping Mall in Darkuman, where he is believed to be carrying out security duties.

The sighting has since circulated, drawing attention from many who remember his powerful presence on screen as a child actor.

Strika starred in Beast of No Nation

The former child actor rose to international recognition after starring in Beasts of No Nation, acting alongside Abraham Attah and British film icon Idris Elba.

Despite having little dialogue, his role as the quiet and intense Strika became one of the most memorable parts of the film, earning him admiration from audiences across the world.

At the time, many expected that the young actor would transition into more opportunities within the film industry.

However, his journey after the movie did not follow that path: while some of his co-stars moved into structured careers, Strika’s progress appeared less stable.

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Former actor Strika faced financial hardship

Over the years, there have been reports suggesting he faced financial challenges and struggled to maintain a consistent presence in acting.

His latest sighting in a security role reflects a shift away from the spotlight, as he appears focused on making an honest living.

Observers said this is not necessarily a negative outcome, but rather a reflection of the realities many young talents face after early success.

Without proper management, guidance, and long-term planning, sustaining a career in the entertainment space can be difficult.

The situation has once again sparked conversations about the need for stronger systems to support young actors in Ghana.

Industry watchers believe that while talent discovery remains strong, post-success structures are still lacking.

Beasts of No Nation star Strika leaves Ras Nene's camp after a year. Photo source: ras_nene, gunshot_tv

Source: UGC

Even away from the cameras, Strika’s performance in Beasts of No Nation continues to hold weight.

For many, his story remains both a reminder of raw talent and a reflection of how fragile success can be without the right support.

When Strika left Ras Nene's camp

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that former actor Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame had left Ras Nene's camp and returned to his family, and the alleged details of what happened had come to light.

Gunshot, a member of the crew who was the caretaker of the young man, broke the news on his YouTube channel, detailing his alleged habits, with many fans and Ghanaians agreeing it was for the best.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh