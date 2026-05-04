The young, unknown woman who accused Angel Asiamah of being her baby daddy has finally apologised

This came after the latter’s wife, Nana Agradaa, also called Mama Pat, threatened to take legal action against her

The lady’s apology has triggered massive reactions on social media, with a lot of Ghanaians blasting her

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The woman who accused Angel Asiamah of having a child with her has spoken after Agradaa's legal threats.

The woman who accused Angel Asiamah of being her baby daddy apologises after Agradaa's lawsuit threat. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: Facebook

A few days ago, a young woman went viral after she claimed to have been involved in a secret romantic affair with Angel Asiamah during Agradaa's incarceration in 2025.

She claimed that the televangelist's husband had fathered a child with her and had neglected his responsibilities afterwards. The young woman also stated that she wanted to give the alleged child to Angel Asiamah to care for.

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page on Sunday, May 3, 2026, an angry Agradaa slammed the woman for peddling falsehoods against her husband, Angel Asiamah.

Agradaa noted that she would take any serious action to secure custody of the woman's alleged child, whom she claimed her husband fathered.

"I don't care who coached you. I will use any means necessary to take custody of the child you are holding because you claim she belongs to my husband and me. The child resembles my husband a lot."

"So, I will use the law to take the child away from you to set a scapegoat for those making false allegations for social media trends."

The Heaven Way International church founder also issued an ultimatum to the woman to bring the child to her and Asiamah in person or face serious legal action for her false allegations.

She also threatened to take legal action against the blogger who interviewed the woman, whom she claimed had made several allegations against her husband in videos on his TikTok page.

The TikTok video of Agradaa threatening legal action against the woman over allegations against Angel Asiamah is below:

Woman apologises to Agradaa and Angel Asiamah

In a fresh video shared on social media, the woman in question, alongside her brother, has apologised to Agradaa and Angel Asiamah.

Speaking on how she ended up making such a huge accusation against Mama Pat's husband, his brother narrated that;

“The truth is that Angel Asiamah is not the father of my sister's daughter. Apparently, people living in this community have been saying that her daughter resembles Agradaa. I can also testify that the child looks like her, but we were having a funeral here, of which we had a blogger who joined us. The blogger also attested to the fact that the child looks like Mama Pat.”

“They decided to create content, but I wasn't present at the time of the content creation. I was here today when my sister came to me, claiming the video had landed her in trouble. I watched the clip and realised she didn't talk well. I am here with my sister to apologise.”

The woman in question also rendered an unqualified apology to Mama Pat's, claiming she would have agreed to the content if she knew it would escalate.

“I am very sorry, Mama Pat, I didn't know the video would go this far. Please, it will not happen again,” she said.

The X video of the woman and her brother is below:

Reactions to the woman's apology to Agradaa

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the woman apologised to Agradaa and her husband.

Agnes wrote:

“There is no need to sue them, but you can call them and advise them. Already God has blessed you. One love.”

MS wrote:

“Mama, please forgive them. The child really looks like you, so Mama, please, you can even help them for Almighty God to bless you more.”

Mr•Q Official wrote:

“I knew an apology was on the way.”

God's Gift wrote:

“Some people like trends too much.”

Nana Agradaa threatens legal action against the woman who accused her husband of being her baby daddy. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa shares inspirational message after release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa shared an inspirational message on social media after her release from prison.

In a viral TikTok video, the repentant preacher urged her followers, whom she referred to as “Kingdom Pioneers,” to remain steadfast in their belief in Christ, especially in the face of trials and spiritual challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh