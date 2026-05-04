A middle-aged man with a disability was apprehended by residents in North Legon after a viral video emerged

A disturbing incident unfolded in North Legon as a man allegedly treated his six-year-old stepson in a violent manner involving a quad bike, leaving residents alarmed and intervening swiftly

Displeased eyewitnesses handed the suspect over to the Ghana Police Service following the violent treatment of the minor

A middle-aged man living with a disability has been handed over to the Ghana Police Service in North Legon.

Viral video sparks outrage, prompting residents to intervene and alert the police. Image credit: Sikaofficial/X, iStock

Source: UGC

In the video published on May 4, 2026, the suspect was apprehended by residents after he was allegedly caught on camera harming his six-year-old stepson extensively with a quad bike.

Man apprehended for mistreating stepson

The dire state of the child and the wickedness of the act sparked immediate outrage among the bystanders, who intervened to save the minor.

Residents who witnessed the incident expressed disbelief at the level of violence directed at the child.

Following his capture, the suspect was transported to the local police station to face charges related to the mistreatment of a child.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Disabled man's actions spark outrage

The footage, which surfaced on Instagram via kSS, has generated significant buzz online as netizens demand justice for the six-year-old boy.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

goodbad_piddy wrote:

"Eii"

bigg_daze said:

"He wey no sabi balance?"

slick_wills stated:

"Dem for [Expletive]am before asking those questions."

Woman claims Angel Asiamah fathered her child

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has publicly responded to a woman over accusations of an alleged affair with her husband, Angel Asiamah.

A few days ago, a young woman went viral after she claimed to have been involved in a secret romantic affair with Angel Asiamah during Agradaa's incarceration in 2025.

She claimed that the televangelist's husband had fathered a child with her and had neglected his responsibilities afterwards.

Source: YEN.com.gh