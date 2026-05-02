The daughter of a wealthy Kumasi-based car dealer received an iPhone 17 Pro Max as her birthday gift when she turned 16 years old

According to Prince Kumi, who is popularly called 'Max de car dealer', his daughter's calm nature made him give her the birthday gift

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Prince Kumi, a prominent Kumasi-based car dealer popularly called 'Max de car dealer', gave his daughter an iPhone 17 Pro Max on her 16th birthday at her party.

Prince Kumi, a rich Kumasi car dealer, gives his daughter an iPhone 17 Pro Max on her 16th birthday. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

Max de car dealer, organised a birthday party to celebrate her daughter, whom he described as a calm child.

In a video on X, Prince Kumi, who was in an all-white attire, said he named his daughter Tiwaa after his mother. His intention was for his daughter to take after his mother, which she did.

He described her as a calm child who is passionate and ready to help anybody in need. Prince Kumi said he was proud of his daughter and decided to gift her a phone.

The wealthy man called his daughter to come from the high table where she was sitting and asked her to receive her phone in front of the guests present.

Tiwaa, who was wearing a figure-hugging red gown, stood up and walked to her father to receive her iPhone 17 Pro Max.

After taking the phone from her father, the 16-year-old appreciated her dad.

"Thank you, daddy. I really appreciate whatever you have done for me. God bless you."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to birthday gift received by a 16-year-old

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@Great8_Grace said:

"A whole phone is worth more than what some families survive on for months. Think about that. This is why telling everyone to just work hard sounds disconnected from reality."

@anonymousxhuman wrote:

"16 years? There’s something about rich men's kids. Their appearance can make you think they are all grown up."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Some people are praying for daily bread, others are gifting an iPhone 17 Pro Max to a 16-year-old. Life is not balanced. Soft life is not a mindset; it is a privilege many will never experience."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"Daddy-daughter vibes."

@Great8_Grace said:

"One man struggles at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, another celebrates luxury somewhere else. This is Ghana."

@UmuofiaPresiden wrote:

"You sure say she chop 16? 🤔. She go conf squad oo😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh