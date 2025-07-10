Angel Asiamah, husband of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, has taken over her church as the interim head pastor

He took to TikTok to invite people to the church and to share the days and times they fellowship at Heaven Way Champion International Ministry

Many people talked about how proud they were of him, while others prayed for him in the comment section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Angel Asiamah, husband of embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa, has announced a new schedule for Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, following his wife's 15-year incarceration at Nsawam Prison.

Angel Asiamah takes over Nana Agradaa's church as interim head pastor. Image Credit: @angelasiamah and @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Angel Asiamah drops the church schedule

Mr Asiamah, who is now the head pastor of his wife's church, Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, has announced the days on which the church will gather for fellowship.

On his TikTok account, Mr Asiamah, who has always been Agradaa's junior pastor, shared a flyer bearing the church's activities.

The flyer he shared contained a picture of the embattled televangelist as he stood behind her. They looked heavenly and elegant in their star-studded all black attire.

Using that picture as the flier gave off the message that Angel Asiamah was standing by his wife and was going to carry on the church's activities as she would be away for a long time, doing time in Nsawam Prison.

The reason Agradaa is doing time is that she was found guilty on multiple counts of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

Regarding the times members of the church come together to fellowship were on Sundays and Tuesdays, and the times were from 7.00 am to 1.30 pm.

Reactions as Angel Asiamah takes over

Ghanaians could not hold their excitement when they saw how seriously Angel Asiamah was taking up his role as the interim head pastor of Agradaa's church.

Others also prayed for strength for Mr Asiamah as his wife goes away and spends 15 years in prison at Nsawam.

The exciting reactions of Ghanaians upon seeing the church flyer are below:

Nsawamu girls SP 😒🙄 said:

"Watching live from nsawamu 😒Asiamah don’t chop the collection oo yoo. I have got my eyes on you."

Wigs in vogue_anne said:

"Never forget this scripture Job 22:29."

Ataaba Eunice👸❤️ said:

"Chaml 🙏🙏🙏🙏May God be with u now than ever❤️❤️❤️."

Docfara Dorcas0612 said:

"May God protect you and the family ok everything will be fine 🙏🙏😭😭."

Vella🦋🖤 said:

"This too shall pass prophet Asiamah🙏."

Prophetezekiel said:

"Be strong and NEVER give up, something miraculously is about to happen to you and your wife,🙏🙏🔥."

Nana Agradaa’s lawyers confirm she is at Nsawam Prison. Image Credit: @happy989fm and @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

Agradaa’s lawyer confirms her whereabouts

YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Asare Baffour, legal counsel for controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, has officially confirmed that his client is currently serving her 15-year sentence at Nsawam Prison.

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Baffour dismissed circulating rumours suggesting Agradaa was still in police custody, urging the public to disregard the misinformation.

This clarification follows the recent sentencing of the former priestess, who received a 15-year jail term on charges of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh