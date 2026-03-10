Nana Agradaa stirred reactions after marking one week of freedom following her release from prison with a message to fans and critics

The founder of Heaven Way Champions International Ministry celebrated on TikTok dressed in white, joyfully singing as he expressed gratitude to God

Social media users flooded the post with humorous reactions, teasing the preacher about her quietness and eagerly anticipating when she would resume preaching

Nana Agradaa sparked reactions on social media after sharing a cryptic message to her followers while celebrating a new milestone since being released from prison.

An Accra Circuit Court jailed the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry on July 3, 2025.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

Nana Agradaa launched an appeal at the Amasaman High Court, arguing that the trial process was unfair, that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict, and that the jail term was too excessive.

On February 5, 2026, the court reduced her sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three, and she was eventually granted her freedom on March 3.

Nana Agradaa celebrates release milestone

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Nana Agradaa took to her official TikTok page to celebrate being out of jail for one week.

Clad in all white to symbolise victory, she walked around her room in excitement as a cover of Esther Amoako’s He Can Do It blared out in the background.

The preacher sang along to the lyrics, mouthing about nothing being too difficult for the Lord to do.

Nana Agradaa shared a message with her post expressing gratitude to God.

"Today is one week after my release. Thank you, Jesus," she wrote.

The TikTok video shared by Nana Agradaa is below.

In another video, she sang along to a song indicating that Jesus Christ saved her from her troubles despite her 'sinful' nature.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa’s celebratory post

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nana Agradaa speaking out as she celebrated her one-week release anniversary.

Adwoa Agudeɛ🥰❤️ said:

"The mouth is opening small, aka sound😁guys, let’s exercise small patience wai. We will hear her voice very soon 😂."

𝔅𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔫𝔡𝔞.🍭🎀 wrote:

"Today she's walking, by next week Tuesday na wa Kasa 😂😂."

Velvet_🧕🎀 commented:

"We want to hear your voice oo🤣🤣."

KAAKYIRE🇬🇭❤️ said:

"Imagine she schedules a time for a live stream, Allah😂."

Pride_Rose👑✨❤️ wrote:

"This woman ankasa is beautiful, her movie High Tension is clear proof."

Isme📌 commented:

"Who’s watching this now? God is Good, 🙌may everyone be blessed."

Nana Agradaa reunites with family after release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa reunited with her family after her release from Nsawam Prison.

In a viral image, the preacher was seen seated on a sofa in the middle of her family members, dressed in white while flanked by her husband, Angel Asiamah, who also wore white clothing with cross around his neck, and her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, in a dark suit and tie.

