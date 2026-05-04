A Ghanaian pastor sent a church member home after he caught her watching TikTok videos during his sermon

The clergyman approached the lady in her seat and discovered she was distracted by social media while he was preaching

He cautioned the rest of the congregation against using their phones or receiving calls while service was ongoing

A Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Attah Gyebi, has generated a conversation on social media after a video showed him sacking a member from the church premises.

Ghanaian pastor sacks member for watching TikTok during sermon, stirring online debate. Image credit: House of Jacob Chapel/Facebook, Oseionline/X

Source: AFP

The incident happened after the man of God noticed the young lady was preoccupied with her phone while he was delivering his message.

Pastor catches a member watching TikTok

In the viral video shared by @Oseionline_ on X, the pastor walked towards the lady and took a look at her phone screen. To his surprise, she was scrolling through TikTok rather than paying attention to the sermon.

The clergyman immediately told her to leave the church and go home, stating that such behaviour was unacceptable in the house of God.

He further warned other members of the congregation to desist from making calls or browsing social media during service.

Social media users react pastor sacking member

The video has since gathered over 1,100 likes and dozens of comments from netizens who held different views on the pastor's action.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

CEDIBOY wrote:

"Totally wrong...so far as it happened at church, why didn't he advise her to do better next time than taking her out?"

@TarkwaSparrow1 wrote:

"The business of God😊…. He wants the unrighteous to go out of the righteous hall ( church )."

@DavidNutsi1 added:

"He was supposed to just prompt the person to stop using the mobile phone, but not to the extent of sacking him or her from the presence of God. What if the next thing he said might have transformed the person’s life? That person will not see the essence of coming to church."

@Biggod_233 added:

"You fit watch TikTok when you dey class? Concentrate."

@AirtimeStudioss shared:

"You can’t tell me what to do with my phone ooo, so if it was the Bible that she was reading on the phone, would he sack her?"

Woman confronts pastor in church over tithe

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a member of the Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church sparked intense debate after openly criticising the church's leadership over its tithing policy, which she claims contradicts biblical teachings.

The unidentified woman made the remarks during a church group meeting, excerpts of which have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh