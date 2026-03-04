Nana Agradaa is reportedly set for a two-week European vacation with her husband, Angel Asiamah, days after her emotional release from Nsawam Prison on March 3, 2026

The preacher’s original 15-year sentence handed down by an Accra Circuit Court was reduced to one year by the Amasaman High Court on appeal, paving the way for her freedom

According to an emerging report by BBC Ghana, the couple scrapped an initial Dubai getaway due to the unrest in the Middle East, opting instead for a peaceful European retreat

Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, are reportedly set to travel abroad on vacation following her release from prison.

The controversial founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry was released from Nsawam Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

She was initially sentenced to 15 years in jail by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025, after being convicted of fraud and charlatanistic advertisements.

Nana Agradaa was accused of defrauding multiple church members in 2022 after advertising her alleged money-doubling powers on radio and television, leading people to bring her cash in hopes of having it doubled, only for her to never return it.

After her 15-year conviction, the Amasaman High Court reduced her prison time to one year on appeal, describing the initial sentence as overly harsh.

Nana Agradaa and Asiamah head on vacation

After her release from prison, Nana Agradaa headed to her residence, where she spent time with her husband, Angel Asiamah, and other family members.

She later headed to the Heaven Way Church premises in Weija for a special thanksgiving service.

An overwhelmed Nana Agradaa wept during the service as she continued to battle the emotions of finally regaining her freedom.

Amid the euphoria over her release, the Ghanaian division of The BBC shared some news that left fans of the preacher ecstatic.

According to their report, Angel Asiamah had planned a European vacation for himself and his wife, which should happen soon.

"Sources close to the family said that her husband, Angel Asiamah, had initially planned a celebratory holiday in Dubai. However, due to the current unrest in the area, the destination has been switched to a peaceful and scenic two-week European getaway instead - a perfect reset after months away from home," the report said.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa’s impending vacation

Nana Agradaa speaks about prison experience

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa opened up about her experience in prison, with audio shared by the Ghana Prison Service before her official release from jail.

In the clip, the embattled and controversial televangelist expressed her emotional reaction after discovering she had been jailed for 15 years and how she coped while behind bars.

