Self-styled content creator, comedian, and evangelist known as Pastor Ansah has apologised to Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy following backlash over a viral video.

The video sparked controversy after it was interpreted by many social media users as mocking the artist’s posture

He assured the public that he would be more careful in future content creation to avoid similar controversies

Self-styled content creator, comedian, and evangelist known as Pastor Ansah has apologised to award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy, following backlash over a video widely interpreted as mocking the musician’s posture.

Pastor Ansah, who creates comedic Christian-themed content on TikTok, has come under intense criticism from fans and supporters of Stonebwoy after a video surfaced showing what many described as a mimicry of the artist’s physical posture.

Pastor Ansah apologises publicly after backlash over viral video involving Stonebwoy. Photo credit: Pastor AnsahOfficial/TikTok, Gilbertasante1234/UGC

Source: UGC

The incident reportedly occurred during a comedy segment, where Pastor Ansah was attempting to engage his audience through humour.

However, the clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions and accusations of insensitivity.

The video has since generated widespread debate online, with users interpreting the content in different ways.

While some defended it as part of comedic expression, others strongly condemned it as disrespectful to the award-winning musician.

Fans slam Prophet Ansah for mocking Stonebwoy:

Public apology issued

Following the backlash, Pastor Ansah has issued a public apology to Stonebwoy, his fans, and his management team.

Fans react online following the circulation of the comedy video involving Stonebwoy. Photo caption: Stonebwoy Burniton/Facebook

Source: Original

He clarified that his intention was not to mock or disrespect the artist in any way.

According to him, the circulating video was edited in a way that misrepresented the original context, which he says contributed to the misunderstanding.

Pastor Ansah expressed deep remorse over the incident and accepted responsibility for how the content was received.

He further assured the public that he would be more careful in his future content creation and avoid actions that could be interpreted as offensive.

Stonebwoy and his management team are yet to publicly respond to the apology.

Watch Pastor Ansah's apology here:

Public reaction to Pastor Ansah's apology

Scores of netizens have reacted to the apology shared by comedian, self-styled evangelist, Pastor Ansah. YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below.

Ruth Afi commented:

"The disrespect of Stonebwoy is too much. He’s also human."

BiG Z shared:

"Did the blogger use AI to edit ur performance, or you did that yourself? It was a deliberate action."

Abuman said:

"Permission granted bhim family, we have forgiven you."

Mohammed Amin opined:

"Pastor, it was intentional paaa, but so far as you have asked for forgiveness, Bhim nation will forgive you, because even our creator forgives us when we wrong him."

Michael commented:

"If I were you, I would have removed that useless thing around your neck before standing there to say whatever you're saying there. Who is your spiritual father? Where did you get your pastoral training from? under who's anointing were you given that thing around your neck? You said you're what? pastor? May God forgive not you but your immediate family, because you will feel the pains more if it happens to your children than yourself."

Woman confronts pastor in church over tithe

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a member of the Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church sparked intense debate after openly criticising the church's leadership over its tithing policy, which she claims contradicts biblical teachings.

The unidentified woman made the remarks during a church group meeting, excerpts of which have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh