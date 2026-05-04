Alexander Afenyo-Markin has received widespread praise on social media following his role in this year’s Aboakyir Festival in Winneba

He played a leading role during the festival, motivating and directing the Asafo groups ahead of the traditional deer hunting exercise

His energetic presence and command of Asafo songs drew attention from attendees and online viewers

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian lawmaker Alexander Afenyo-Markin has attracted widespread praise on social media following his active participation and leadership role during this year’s Aboakyir Festival held in Winneba.

The respected statesman, who serves as the Sa hene (General Captain) of the Asafo companies in the Effutu state, was widely commended for what many described as a strong display of leadership and cultural pride throughout the celebrations.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin leads Asafo groups during the Aboakyir Festival in Winneba. Photo credit: EverythingGhana/TikTok

Source: TikTok

During the festival, Afenyo-Markin played a prominent role, leading and motivating members of the Asafo groups as they embarked on the traditional deer hunting exercise.

The Aboakyir Festival, celebrated by the Effutu people of Simpa in Winneba, is marked by a symbolic hunt where two Asafo companies compete to capture a live deer from the forest.

The ritual is a key cultural practice believed to honour ancestral deities and reaffirm the community’s heritage.

Watch Sa-hene charge the Asafo groups:

Praised for cultural display

Eyewitness accounts and viral videos showed the lawmaker actively engaging with the Asafo groups, singing traditional songs and encouraging participants ahead of the hunt.

Afenyo-Markin is a highly respected statesman and lawmaker in Ghana. Photo credit: Afenyo-Markin/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Many observers noted his command of Asafo chants and his energetic involvement, which added to the vibrancy of the event.

Social media platforms have since been flooded with praise for Afenyo-Markin, with users applauding him for embracing his cultural roots and taking an active role in the traditional celebration.

Some described his involvement as refreshing, noting that it reflects a strong connection to heritage and community leadership.

The Aboakyir Festival, held annually in May, continues to draw attention for its rich cultural significance and colourful display of tradition, attracting both locals and visitors from across the country.

Watch Sa-hene dance with his Asafo group:

Social media reactions

Scores of social media users have taken to social media to express their admiration for the respected parliamentarian. YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below.

Ike commented:

"He will be the President of Ghana one day."

Obaapa Tina siad

"Who else loves this man as I do?"

Ohene Kwame Baidoo shared:

"He’s a very smart politician, though. You cannot take that away from him. His influence in Winneba is very massive."

Sleeves TV opined:

"How on earth can you dislike this man. Forget politics, he's the man of his region."

Lionkab commented:

"Hmm, the rhythm is similar to the ones we have heard from Papua New Guinea, we are one people."

DjFrankuz Reggaelord shared

"Where are the sound engineers? Let's make some good music here."

Woman confronts pastor in church over tithe

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a member of the Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church sparked intense debate after openly criticising the church's leadership over its tithing policy, which she claims contradicts biblical teachings.

The unidentified woman made the remarks during a church group meeting, excerpts of which have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh