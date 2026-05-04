A video showing a young lady’s reaction after she gained admission to Harvard University has gone viral online

It all happened as she screamed in disbelief over her admission to the Ivy League Institution

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the young lady on her achievement

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A young Ghanaian lady melted hearts online after a video of her reaction to gaining admission to Harvard University surfaced online.

The video, shared by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed her sitting with her parents in the living room when she suddenly screamed joyfully while looking at her laptop.

A young Ghanaian lady expresses delight after gaining admission to Harvard University. Photo credit: @margaret..adwoaa/TikTok, APCortizasJr/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Her mother initially panicked over her daughter’s reaction and tried to find out if something had gone wrong.

It was at that point that the young lady’s facial expression of disbelief gave way to joy and laughter as she informed her parents that she had gained admission to study at the Ivy League institution.

The father of the brilliant young lady could also be heard in the background expressing joy over his daughter’s admission to Harvard.

“Our daughter will be going to the most prestigious university in the world,” he said proudly.

The lady in the video caption described the moment as surreal, adding that she also gained admission to Yale but preferred Harvard.

“In honor of National Commitment Day!! On March 26th, 2026, I got into Harvard and Yale College!!! My mom was obviously worried about the wrong things lol! One of the most surreal moments of my entire life (did not think I was getting in as you can see by my reaction). God is truly a good and great God, and all honor must be ascribed unto His name. Guess where I committed based on my attire. Go Bulldogs!!” her caption read.

Harvard University offers to brilliant Ghanaian students. The lady's reaction evokes joy. Photo credit: @Leonid Andronov/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 2,000 likes and 2,250 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaians commend lady on her Harvard admission

Peeps who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady on her admission to UCC.

mzb stated:

“Your dad repeating ‘the most prestigious school in the world’ got me dyingggg.”

daddaman added:

“I’d be so scared if I got in it, after using ChatGPT all my life.”

Jo added:

“I think auntie was startled by the scream, y’all. She was still processing everything. She’s definitely excited.”

KingjayXV stated:

“Oxford is the most prestigious, but well done girl!”

Willow Worm stated:

“She is smart and respects her parents. Y’all need to stop hating on her mom. People have different family dynamics and she clearly respects her family, and her parents are proud.”

AMA stated:

"Your dad’s commentary is the funniest part of the video."

Lady delights over admission to UG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady was filled with joy after she took to social media to announce that she had gained admission to study at the University of Ghana.

She posted a short clip announcing that she had been offered a Bachelor of Science in Administration programme at the university.

She disclosed that she was very excited to have gained admission, especially after waiting for four years.

Source: YEN.com.gh