Prophet Kofi Oduro has angrily broken his silence on the supposed dumsor issues being faced by the people of Ghana

The man of God also addressed other pressing matters, including the reported xenophobia attack by South Africans

Prophet Oduro has earned praise as many have hailed him, claiming to have done well for speaking about their truth

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Founder of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has set the record straight about dumsor.

Prophet Kofi Oduro speaks on alleged dumsor issues in Ghana. Image credit: Prophet Kofi Oduro

Source: Facebook

In a recent video shared on social media, the man of God, who sounded angry, blasted the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over the issues that have sparked concerns among Ghanaians.

Addressing his congregants, Prophet Kofi Oduro stated that he had to sleep in darkness the night before service because the lights had been switched off for hours.

The leader of Alabaster International Ministry also detailed how a church member had to come to service in a crumpled dress because she had probably experienced a blackout.

“I do not care who is in power; this shouldn't be happening. A nation celebrating 70 years shouldn't be experiencing this. I had to sleep without light late night because of the dumsor. When I was coming to church, I saw a member with her dress crumpled she might have experienced the light out but because she wanted to worship God she decided to put it on,” he said.

Prophet Kofi Oduro further sent a strong warning to the ruling party, saying:

“That thing must stop. That nonsense must stop.”

According to the man of God, anytime concerns are raised about pressing issues in Ghana, people would start politicising it.

Referring to the Free Zone CEO’s attack on the Pentecost chairman, Prophet Kofi Oduro stated that the habit must stop.

The outspoken clergyman also raised concerns about prepaid consumption. In his words, he used to buy prepaid worth GH¢1000, which usually runs out after one week, but he claimed that the same amount needs to be bought after three days.

Prophet Oduro spoke about the reported xenophobia attack on immigrants in South Africa, sending a message to the country's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, saying;

“If you don't stop the madness by your citizens against other Africans, you will have yourself to blame. Take responsibility before the whole of Africa rises against you. If all Africans decide to sack over 10,000 South Africans from their country, you won't be a happy person.”

“Don’t forget there are other big companies in Ghana owned by South Africans. In this era, we still find these people going into shops and calling other Africans foreigners. Which nations don't have foreigners? When you came like ‘animals’, the whole of Africa rose for you, and today you are standing against them. I am calling on the president to act now.”

The TikTok video of Prophet Kofi Oduro speaking about dumsor and other matters is below:

Reactions to Prophet Kofi Oduro's dumsor claim

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Kofi Oduro spoke about Dumsor, and below are some reactions.

Ekurasi Teacher wrote:

“You have just confirmed that when you bought the 50 cedis prepaid, it took about two weeks. Really, so Nana Akufo-Addo did well.”

Yaa wrote:

“Hmm, it's sad, but we are pleading with you president to turn attention to our lights.”

Mami wrote:

“The God of Nana Addo is at work. You criticised him now, see what is happening.”

Margaret Fosua wrote:

“God bless you, Papa, for speaking the truth.”

Prophet Kofi Oduro sends a strong message to the South African President concerning its citizens' reported attack on other Africans. Image credit: Prophet Kofi Oduro

Source: Facebook

Watch an X video of Prophet Oduro cautioning Ghanaian men of God:

Prophet Oduro cautions pastors about political prophecies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Kofi Oduro had entreated church leaders to desist from making political prophecies.

He claimed that they should focus on preaching the gospel instead of focusing on politics, as there are many souls to be won.

Source: YEN.com.gh