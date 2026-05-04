A controversy has emerged as the Koforidua High Court has stopped the installation and outdooring of the Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko as the Adamorobe chief

This came after Master Richard was enstooled as an acting chief in the said town, causing a stir online with the name Nana Osei Boakye Yiadom II conferred on him

The injunction has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many concerned Ghanaians sharing their diverse thoughts on his chieftaincy title

Popular Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko, also known as Master Richard and Dada Boat, has found himself in an alleged chieftaincy dispute after he was enstooled as an acting chief in Adamorobe.

High Court stops the installation and outdooring of Master Richard as an Adamorobe chief. Image credit: @ameyawtv

Source: Facebook

On April 24, 2026, Master Richard was enstooled as an acting chief with the stool name Nana Osei Boakye Yiadom II conferred on him.

The traditional leadership role was given to the legendary movie star by leaders of Adamorobe, a village in the Akuapem South Municipal of Ghana's Eastern Region.

In a viral video believed to be from the coronation, the Ghanaian actor, who featured in a lot of movies, was seen in his traditional wear called “fugu”, paired with his shorts.

Two individuals believed to be the leaders of Adamorobe held the hands of Mikki Osei Boakye and made him sit on the stool three times, during which a powder was poured on him, as tradition may demand.

The scenes from the event caught the attention of many on social media, with some sending congratulatory messages to him.

The Instagram video of Master Richard being enstooled is below;

High Court stops Master Richard's chief installation

Reports coming in have indicated that the actor has been embroiled in a controversy following his recent enstoolment.

A letter from the Koforidua High Court, the legal house, has barred the installation and outdooring of Master Richard and one other as chiefs for Adamorobe.

The application was filed by the Inspector General of Police, with the respondents being Gyasenehene Kwame Adu Amadu Ayeh, Kwame Takyi, Richard Mikki Osei Berko, Douglas Amoako Danquah and Samuel Akwesi Bio.

As the court order reads:

"Upon reading the affidavit of Inspector Nuhu Mumuni on behalf of the Inspector General of Police fled on April 24, 2026; Abd upon hearing ASP Kwaku Obeng, Esquire, Lawyer for and on behalf the Applicant herein; It is hereby ordered that the respondents are restrained or prohibited from installing and outdooring the 3 and 4 respondents as Chief of Adambrobe in the Aburi Souh District on the scheduled dates of Monday, April 27, 2026 and Monday, May 4, 2026 respectively. The order shall remain for ten (10) days."

According to a report by Ghanaweb, the injunction is a result of a chieftaincy dispute involving a rival claimant, identified as Douglas Amoako.

A X post announcing the injunction is below:

Reactions to injuction against Master Richard's installation

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Master Richard found himself in the alleged chieftaincy dispute.

Danny wrote:

"Man, you better put the chieftaincy somewhere before things get messy. My dad died due to this chieftaincy thing."

Frankie Granny wrote:

"Every time they are enstooling celebrities as chiefs. Why won't this happen?"

Emefa wrote:

"Oh, this one dea yawa oo. But I would advise you to abandon it."

Below is a Facebook video of Master Richard before the coronation:

Kuami Eugene enstooled as chief

Meanwhile, Popular Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, had previously been enstooled as the youth chief of Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

Apparently, the highlife artist was performing on stage when a group of people believed to have been sent by Tepa leaders stormed the stage to put a traditional Kente on him.

With surprise written all over his face, Kuami Eugene remained calm while they dressed him. The crowd clapped and chanted his name,

“Kuami Kente, Kuami Kente, Kuami Kente”.

Ghanaian veteran actor Master Richard appeals to be made Black Stars coach. Image credit: Dada Boat, GFA

Source: Instagram

Master Richard as Black Stars coach

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian veteran actor Master Richard boldly claimed he can coach the Black Stars because of his UEFA B coaching license.

The famous actor detailed that he had the opportunity to take coaching lessons from the English Football Association Master.

Richard confessed that football in Ghana is failing, and the country needs to return to the foundations of the game for it to change.

Source: YEN.com.gh