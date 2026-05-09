Mzbel had stepped onto the TGMA red carpet with her son, Aaron, during one of the biggest nights in Ghana music

The veteran musician had stunned in a sparkling gold fringed gown while her son grabbed attention with a fully beaded face mask

Their appearance quickly sparked reactions online as fans discussed one of the boldest fashion moments of the night

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Mzbel stepped onto the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards red carpet with her son, Aaron, as the two instantly became one of the most talked-about appearances of the night.

Mzbel lights up the TGMA red carpet with her son beside her. Image credit: Mzbel, Ghbrain

Source: TikTok

The veteran Ghanaian musician arrived in a sparkling gold fringed gown that shimmered under the bright red carpet lights. The outfit featured flowing tassel details around the sleeves and the lower part of the dress, giving her a glamorous and dramatic appearance as she posed for the cameras.

She completed the look with long earrings, a gold purse and a sleek hairstyle that blended perfectly with the elegant outfit.

Beside her stood her son, Aaron, whose appearance sparked curiosity online due to his unusual fashion choice. He wore a loose white outfit paired with dark footwear and a fully beaded face mask that covered almost his entire face.

The mysterious mask quickly caught the attention of many social media users as videos from the red carpet began circulating online. While some people admired the bold creativity behind the look, others were left surprised by the striking appearance.

The mother and son duo confidently walked the carpet together, stopping briefly for photos as cameras and fans focused on their arrival.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Their appearance added to the growing buzz surrounding this year’s TGMA ceremony, which has already been filled with celebrity fashion statements and viral red carpet moments.

Mzbel has long been known for her fearless personality and unique fashion sense in Ghana’s entertainment industry, and her latest appearance once again reminded fans why she remains one of the country’s most recognisable female entertainers.

TGMA warned celebs over red carpet appearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that New updates regarding the 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) have been released ahead of the main event on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

According to the organisers, celebrities who would grace the event would only be allowed onto the red carpet if they had an invitation.

Many people have applauded the new directive, saying that it would bring orderliness to the prestigious awards show.

King Paluta eys TGMA 2025 AOTY. Image credit: King Paluta.

Source: Instagram

King Paluta eyed 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year

YEN.com.gh reported that sensational Ghanaian musician King Paluta made a bold case for why he deserved the prestigious Artiste of the Year title at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, King Paluta highlighted his string of hit songs released in 2024 as evidence of his dedication and growth.

His remarks sparked debate online, with many fans rallying behind him in agreement, while others believe the title should go to a different contender.

Source: YEN.com.gh