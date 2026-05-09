Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui found herself at the centre of attention after Regina Van Helvert asked her a question about her ex during the TGMA red carpet

Fella’s calm but playful response quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments from the glamorous event

Social media users have since shared divided opinions, with some defending Regina while others felt the question crossed the line

Television personality Regina Van Helvert has become one of the trending topics from the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards red carpet after a question she directed at actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui stirred conversations online.

Fella Makafui keeps calm after awkward ex question at TGMA red carpet. Image credit: TV3, TGMA

Source: Twitter

The glamorous red carpet session was filled with celebrity fashion moments, interviews and viral interactions, but one particular exchange between Regina and Fella quickly grabbed the attention of viewers across social media platforms.

While speaking to Fella Makafui during the live red carpet coverage, Regina asked:

“If your ex-husband saw you tonight, what do you think he’d say? We didn’t mention names oo, we just said if your ex sees you tonight, what do you think he will be thinking?”

The question immediately caught Fella off guard, but the actress handled the moment with laughter and composure.

Responding in a playful tone, Fella said:

“See, you are just looking for a problem for me I wish everyone the best.”

Her response drew cheers and laughter from people around the red carpet area, while clips from the interview quickly began circulating online moments after the exchange happened.

Many social media users praised Fella Makafui for remaining calm and classy despite the unexpected question. Others also admired the actress for refusing to speak negatively about her past relationship while keeping the atmosphere lighthearted.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens criticised Regina Helvert

However, the moment also triggered criticism directed at Regina Van Helvert, with some viewers arguing that the question was unnecessary for a red carpet interview focused on entertainment and fashion.

A section of fans felt celebrities should not constantly be linked to their previous relationships during public appearances, especially at major entertainment events like the TGMAs.

Others, however, defended Regina, saying red carpet interviews are meant to create exciting and viral moments that keep audiences entertained throughout the night.

The interaction has since become one of the most discussed moments from the awards event, adding another viral conversation to an already dramatic and entertaining TGMA night filled with fashion statements, performances and celebrity buzz.

Check out some comments below:

MrAkwaah commented:

"Utterly needless question from Regina and excellent response from Fella"

UGLYBOY WITH MONEY commented:

"Charle wee jon oo, why you mentioning her ex?? Ebeii."

Straai8 commented:

"How can you ask Fella Makafui that question about her ex on national TV? TGMA must apologise to her. Shame on Regina Helvert."

First Lady commented:

"Regina better apologise to Fella for that irrelevant and unnecessary question. You couldn't ask anything relating to her recent times"

Dr. Sharyf commented:

"Very needless question from Regina to Fella Makafui."

Mzbel lights up the TGMA red carpet with her son beside her. Image credit: Mzbel, Ghbrain

Source: TikTok

Mzbel and her causes stir at VGMA

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel had stepped onto the TGMA red carpet with her son, Aaron, during one of the biggest nights in Ghana music.

The veteran musician had stunned in a sparkling gold fringed gown while her son grabbed attention with a fully beaded face mask.

Their appearance quickly sparked reactions online as fans discussed one of the boldest fashion moments of the night.

Source: YEN.com.gh