New updates regarding the 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) have been released ahead of the main event on Saturday, May 10, 2025

According to the organisers, celebrities who would grace the event would only be allowed onto the red carpet if they had an invitation

Many people have applauded the new directive, saying that it would bring orderliness to the prestigious awards show

According to reports, organisers of the prestigious 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards are proposing a rule to create orderliness on the red carpet.

TGMAs new red carpet rules

To ensure greater order and professionalism at the 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), organisers Charterhouse have reportedly introduced new restrictions for the red carpet segment.

In a bid to refine the experience, access to the red carpet will be limited strictly to officially invited celebrities and dignitaries. According to Charterhouse, there would be two distinct red carpet segments: a general session for media interactions and photoshoots, and a main session designed for televised coverage, including fashion-focused interviews.

Only those with formal invitations will be allowed on the main red carpet, which will be broadcast live. The TGMA red carpet has often sparked controversy in past editions, with many critics calling out poor fashion choices, disorganised segments, and a lack of exclusivity.

In 2024, industry personalities such as Michael Ola and Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) voiced their disappointment over the execution of the red carpet event, citing the inclusion of uninvited guests and lack of style curation as major flaws.

Reactions to the new TGMA directive

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the new TGMA directive regarding the red carpet:

gyamfi5481 said:

This is good because all these tik tokers who thinks they’re celebrities should find some green carpet and do their interviews 😂😂😂😂😂

nanasepah said:

DJ Azonto and his fellow staff 😂😂😂

edwardaganesh said:

No tiktokers 😂😂

abigailpirog said:

This very good move,this time the red carpet will be classy and not be messy 😉

rino_thesinger said:

Yen p3 nkwasiasem biaa

iambelindaaa said:

Learning from RNAQ birthday party red carpet 😆🙌🙌👏

officialbernard_daterush9 said:

Finally we have red carpet show..🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️

the_realhammonds said:

I’ve been waiting for so long🥹🕺( in Celine Dion’s voice )

TGMA red carpet looks

