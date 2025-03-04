Musician King Paluta has explained the reasons he was deserving of the coveted 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) award, the Artist of the Year.

In an interview with Neat FM, King Paluta noted that he released hit songs and talked about a prophecy

Many people sided with him, while others claimed other musicians were deserving of the award

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Celebrated Ghanaian musician King Paluta has weighed in on conversations surrounding Ghanaian musicians who are most deserving of the coveted 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) award, the Artist of the Year.

King Paluta eyes the 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year award. Image Credit: @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

King Paluta speaks about the TGMAs

In an interview on Neat FM, King Paluta noted that he had heard conversations involving his name being added to the list of Ghanaian musicians deserving of the coveted award.

Recently seasoned rapper Okyeame Kwame endorsed him as the most deserving musician to bag the award.

Sharing his news on this, King Paluta noted that he believed he was deserving of the 2025 TGMA Artist of the Year considering the hard work he put in 2024.

"The thing is, last year, 2024, when we entered the year, the first hit song I released was Odogwu the Bad, Grandfather featuring King Paluta. What followed was Aseda"

Explaining further, he noted that after releasing his top charting song Aseda, he went on to win the 2024 TGMA Best New Artist and the 2024 TGMA Best Hiplife song.

"For the Best New Artist award, if you take the Artist of the Year award, what follows next is the Best New Artist. If you consider the award, it meant that I was the only musician who worked very hard in 2023."

The Apicki crooner noted that in 2023, there were moments when fans he met at the airport while embarking on a trip that he would win the Best New Artist of the Year and it came to pass.

Therefore, he noted that since other musicians and fans are tipping him off as the 2025 Artist of the Year, he is certain ab out winning it.

Reactions to King Paluta's comments

Below are the opinions of social meida users to King Paluta's interview on Neat FM:

iam.d_essy said:

"Chale if ebe hits songs Dea anka Medikal for get like 7 oo😂💔."

m.e.a.l.z said:

"Make no body come close to King promise this year we go fit wound person 😂."

iamoheneemmy said:

"He really worked 2024 but don’t forget Kweku Smoke also worked really hard too with his album topping charts for months. If I’m to vote, it’ll be Smoke. No Disrespect💚."

niimensakevin said:

"Oh he go fit take mmom but Kweku Smoke dey."

hes_donnii said:

"We dey take sisi fiaa take aoty??🤣🤣"

Stonebwoy surpasses Tyla in awards

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy outshined South Africa’s Tyla to claim the title of the most-awarded African artiste in 2024.

Despite winning her first Grammy, Tyla fell just short of Stonebwoy’s impressive tally of 24 awards.

Fans erupted with excitement, flooding the comments section with praise and congratulations for the Ghanaian musician.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh