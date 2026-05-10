Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa surprised many fans after showing up at the TGMA with a completely new low-cut hairstyle

Her bold transformation quickly became one of the talking points on social media as videos from the event circulated online

The influencer’s glamorous white outfit and confident appearance also drew admiration from fans at the event

Popular Ghanaian TikToker and influencer Asantewaa has become one of the trending personalities from the Telecel Ghana Music Awards after unveiling a dramatic new look at the star-studded event.

Asantewaa debuts a fresh low-cut hairstyle in a viral TGMA appearance. Image credit: GISTS online, Asantewaa

Source: TikTok

The social media star, known for her glamorous hairstyles and fashionable appearance online, amzed many fans after arriving at the event with a clean, low-cut hairstyle that looked completely different from her usual style.

Videos making rounds on social media captured Asantewaa walking into the event grounds while fans and content creators gathered around her to record the eye-catching transformation.

The TikTok star appeared in a stunning white outfit decorated with sparkling details and large puffed sleeves that instantly grabbed attention at the red carpet and surrounding areas.

Her bold hairstyle quickly became a major topic online as many social media users reacted to her fresh appearance. While some fans praised her confidence and beauty, others admitted they were initially shocked because they were not expecting such a drastic transformation from the influencer.

Several people also pointed out how the low-cut hairstyle gave Asantewaa a completely different look, with many saying it made her facial features stand out more prominently.

On TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, clips of her arrival at the TGMA continued gaining attention as fans debated whether the new hairstyle suited her better than her previous looks.

Despite the mixed reactions, many admirers applauded Asantewaa for confidently embracing change and trying something different in an entertainment industry where celebrities are constantly under pressure to maintain a certain image.

The influencer appeared cheerful throughout the event and was seen smiling, interacting with fans and enjoying conversations while cameras continued following her around.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Asantewaa has built a strong social media presence over the years through viral TikTok videos, lifestyle content and celebrity collaborations, making her one of the most recognised female influencers in Ghana.

Her appearance at the TGMA once again proved how celebrity fashion and beauty transformations continue to dominate conversations during major entertainment events in Ghana.

For many fans online, Asantewaa’s low-cut hairstyle became one of the unexpected beauty moments from the awards night, adding another trending topic to an already eventful TGMA celebration.

Source: YEN.com.gh