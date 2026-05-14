Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene has responded to social media claims suggesting he was "with" MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong during his arrest abroad

The MP, known as OK Frimpong, was detained in the Netherlands over an alleged $32 million FBI-linked financial crime probe

Dr Amoakohene clarified that while they were on the same flight, he had no connection to the MP's legal troubles and questioned why critics are ignoring the other NPP officials on the same plane

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has wasted no time in shutting down attempts to link him to the sensational arrest of Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, in the Netherlands.

Dr Frank Amoakohene confirms he was with the embattled Asante Akyem North MP when he was arrested. Image credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The controversy began when a Facebook user, Hajia Halima TabarakAllah, posted on May 13, 2026, demanding that the Minister "come clear" because he was allegedly with the MP on the trip that got him detained.

Dr Amoakohene, a prominent figure in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), took to his Facebook page to dismiss the accusations as a desperate attempt by political opponents to deflect attention from their own internal issues.

"Instead of marketing their flag bearer, they take delight in marketing me," the Minister wrote.

"We were on the same flight and so what? Four of your MPs were also on the flight, talk about them".

Hon. Ohene Kwame Frimpong was intercepted at Schiphol Airport following an international warrant. Reports suggest the investigation involves allegations of money laundering and romance scams totalling approximately $32 million.

Ghana’s Parliament has confirmed it is in contact with the diplomatic mission in The Hague to establish the full details of the MP's detention and whether formal charges have been filed.

Read the details in the Facebook post below

Reactions to Frank Amoakohene's reply to backlash

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Minister’s rebuttal below:

Theophilus Achina wrote:

"If you think she is marketing you, you can contest the Mampong seat again... Try it, you will win massively. Don't be afraid, since you are now popular 🤣🤣."

Doctor-Kwame Bony-Ansu Ernest joked:

"She should add the pilot to the list since he was also with them 🤣🤣."

Asaabah Denis added:

"Lol! Maybe they want you to be their candidate instead of Opana. They are clearly obsessed."

Michel Keku commented:

"Pls just join the NPP and be free, otherwise they will say u took the sea from the Ashanti region."

Courage Senyo Abotsi simply added:

"Hahahaha, I dey feel you rough 🤣. Tell them the truth!"

FBI petitioned to arrest Amaro Shakur

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a member of the New Patriotic Party, Joseph Ohene-Dei, had petitioned the FBI to investigate Amaro Shakur as a person of interest in the Ohene Kwame Frimpong case.

The Asante Akyem North MP is reportedly being held in the Netherlands over allegations linked to money laundering and romance scam activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh