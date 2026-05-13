A Ghanaian police officer has come under heavy fire after a viral video allegedly showed him using a mobile phone while driving a service vehicle

The officer reportedly entered a junction without due caution, nearly colliding with a motorist who was forced to swerve to avoid a disaster

Following the near-miss, the officer allegedly confronted a motorist who was filming, threatened him, and attempted to seize his phone to delete the evidence

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The Ghana Police Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a video surfaced online showing an officer allegedly flouting traffic laws and then intimidating the citizen who attempted to hold him accountable.

Outrage as police officer allegedly gets caught driving while on his phone, nearly causing a crash. Image credit: iStock, The Conversation

Source: UGC

The incident posted by @Dek360Ghana on May 13, 2026, has sparked a heated debate regarding the "above-the-law" attitude often associated with some security personnel.

According to the motorist who recorded the scene, the officer was visibly distracted by his mobile phone while approaching a busy junction. The lack of attention nearly resulted in a collision, requiring the other driver to perform an emergency manoeuvre to stay on the road.

Witnesses claim the officer turned aggressive when he realised he was being filmed, allegedly confronting the motorist in a desperate attempt to seize the recording device.

While the police administration has not yet released an official statement, social media users are calling for the immediate identification and interdiction of the officer involved to serve as a deterrent to others.

Watch the X video below.

Police arrest 11 suspected land guards

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Eastern Regional Police Command foiled a planned chieftaincy installation at Adamrobe in the Akuapem South Municipality.

Security forces arrested 10 suspected land guards allegedly hired by the supposed kingmakers to ensure the event was not interrupted.

Source: YEN.com.gh