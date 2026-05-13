Viral Video Captures a Police Officer Allegedly Causing a Near-Crash While on His Phone
- A Ghanaian police officer has come under heavy fire after a viral video allegedly showed him using a mobile phone while driving a service vehicle
- The officer reportedly entered a junction without due caution, nearly colliding with a motorist who was forced to swerve to avoid a disaster
- Following the near-miss, the officer allegedly confronted a motorist who was filming, threatened him, and attempted to seize his phone to delete the evidence
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The Ghana Police Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a video surfaced online showing an officer allegedly flouting traffic laws and then intimidating the citizen who attempted to hold him accountable.
The incident posted by @Dek360Ghana on May 13, 2026, has sparked a heated debate regarding the "above-the-law" attitude often associated with some security personnel.
According to the motorist who recorded the scene, the officer was visibly distracted by his mobile phone while approaching a busy junction. The lack of attention nearly resulted in a collision, requiring the other driver to perform an emergency manoeuvre to stay on the road.
Witnesses claim the officer turned aggressive when he realised he was being filmed, allegedly confronting the motorist in a desperate attempt to seize the recording device.
While the police administration has not yet released an official statement, social media users are calling for the immediate identification and interdiction of the officer involved to serve as a deterrent to others.
Watch the X video below.
Police arrest 11 suspected land guards
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Eastern Regional Police Command foiled a planned chieftaincy installation at Adamrobe in the Akuapem South Municipality.
Security forces arrested 10 suspected land guards allegedly hired by the supposed kingmakers to ensure the event was not interrupted.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh