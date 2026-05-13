A young Ghanaian man who works as a plantain packer disclosed the amount he makes daily, and got many talking

Despite the money he makes, the young man is unhappy that women in their community do not respect them because of the work they do

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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A young Ghanaian man who works as a plantain packer shared his daily earnings and what he has used the earnings from his work to do.

According to the young man, his greatest concern is the lack of respect from women because of the work he does.

A young Ghanaian man who packs plantain shares how much he makes from the job. Photo credit: @thestatenewss

Source: Twitter

The young man gave details of how their job is done. He indicated that they pack plantains into sacks and are paid by the number of plantains they can work on in a day.

"I pack plantain. We are paid GH₵20 for each sack one is able to pack. I can pack about 50 sacks a day. I can pack 10 sacks in five minutes."

He, however, expressed worry that women do not value the job they do, even though they make money.

"The women in our community do not respect us just because of the work we do. They think we are of no good, but we make a lot of money. This is our galamsey."

The young man listed some things he has been able to do with his earnings from packing plantain.

"Through this job, I saw myself through Senior High School. I own a container, and I own two kiosks, which I've rented out. I also take care of my sister with this same money. I have used some of the money to fund my girlfriend's apprenticeship as well."

Watch the X video below:

Plantain packers earning stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@Emmanue04170710 said:

"You make 1000 cedis a day, but you still need validation from women. People with low self-esteem annoy me so much because why you jon like that?"

@BenjaminSe63979 wrote:

"Why do you need women to respect you? Just enjoy your money and live in peace ✌️."

@john_annobil said:

"If you make 1000 cedis a day and a woman doesn’t respect you, what do you need that respect for?"

@_iamAdemola_D wrote:

"Respect is what it is to you. But not everybody cares how much you earn, but values what you offer and your personality. If you go about portraying yourself with bad manners, people will treat you accordingly. bro get it right, ook."

@jojoblakk_sisu said:

"One thing I have noticed is that people doing manual labour do not know how to package their lifestyle. From mates, carpenters, masons, etc. They make the work some way 😂."

@Mildred6lp1 wrote:

"You make more than 1k a day, and your worries are women. I’m tired of this generation. Last thing you should worry about as a man is how women think of you, lol, that assumption won’t put food on your table."

@GhPMiller said:

"See this guy, just focus on your money making and build your life, they will later come chasing you."

A young Ghanaian man who works as a waste collector says he saves GH¢1,500 from his earnings. Photo credit: Goshers

Source: Twitter

Waste collector discloses his earnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man who works as a waste collector in Accra disclosed his daily earnings and weekly savings, which amazed many.

The young waste collector said he does not care when people disregard him because of the job he does, as long as he makes money for himself.

Social media users who watched the video called on the President to bring waste collectors into the tax bracket, considering the amount they reportedly earn.

Source: YEN.com.gh