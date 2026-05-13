Details of how Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo reportedly battled cancer in silence have dropped, causing a stir online

The Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was confirmed dead on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, sparking widespread sadness

The new information concerning Alexx's ailment has triggered massive concern, as many questioned his decision

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Fresh details have emerged concerning Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's battle with cancer.

Fresh details surface on Alexx Ekubo's private cancer struggle before tragic death. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

In a post shared by the Nigerian blog Cutie Juls, the Nigerian movie star had to battle his ailment in silence as it was kept private.

According to the blog, no one except Alexx Ekubo's mom and his wife knew about his cancer diagnosis.

The Nollywood actor was believed to have been in the hospital since April, but unfortunately, his illness was purportedly kept away from his extended family and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

His phone was said to have been switched off, and a non-disclosure agreement was allegedly signed by the hospital with which he received medical attention.

Cutie Juls claimed that on Monday, May 11, Alexx Ekubo reportedly went into a coma. Unfortunately, he couldn't make it back.

The Instagram post detailing Alexx Ekubo's silent battle with cancer is below:

Reactions to Ekubo's reported silence cancer battle

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after details of Alexx Ekubo's supposed silence battle with cancer emerged.

Joy wrote:

"I understand why he chose isolation. Everyone handles pain differently. Some people withdraw not because they’re weak, but because they don’t want to burden others with what they’re going through. People should respect that, even after his death, because he clearly chose to keep certain struggles private and only share them with those he trusted."

Tina wrote:

"We all must note that there's something fundamentally wrong with us as a society if people are tending to hide their pain from family & even very close friends. It means trust is gradually fading away & we can't continue to ignore it. Let's try to be better humans."

Mimi wrote:

"He wanted privacy, and he got it. I love this for him because by now so many people would say different things that didn't happen.....Rest well, Alex."

Sandy wrote:

"He really fought in silence. Probably he was still traumatised by the dragging and bullying, hence he doesn't want that to happen again 🥺🥺🥺 Omo life is tough."

Alexx Ekubo's family breaks silence

Meanwhile, Alexx Ekubo's family has publicly broken their silence on his tragic demise.

In a statement released on Alexx Ekubo's official Instagram page on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the late Nollywood actor's family officially announced his demise.

Detailing the cause of the famous movie star's death, the family noted that he passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo's family eulogised the deceased actor and spoke about the pain he endured during his battle with severe health issues.

They also requested privacy and prayers from the public following his tragic passing.

The family also indicated that they would publicly communicate details regarding funeral arrangements and other matters in due course.

Alexx's family also thanked the public for their love, support, and prayers as they grieved the loss of the young actor.

The Instagram post of Alexx's family is below:

The final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo before his passing causes sadness online. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo before his passing caused sadness online.

In the video, the Nollywood actor was seen all happy while he shared his lovely encounter with a masquerade.

Source: YEN.com.gh