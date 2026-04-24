Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, celebrated his 60th birthday with family and friends on Friday, April 24, 2026

The event, which saw all guests dressed in white, had several politicians and dignitaries come and celebrate with Julius Debrah

Ghanaians on social media who saw the birthday videos thronged the comment section to celebrate the Chief of Staff

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Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, turned 60 on Friday, April 24, 2026 and organised a celebration with his friends and family.

The Chief of Staff arrived at the celebration with his wife, Mrs Victoria Debrah and their two daughters.

Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, celebrates his 60th birthday with friends and family. Photo credit: Julius Debrah

Source: Facebook

A cheerful-looking Julius Debrah walked in with his family while a choir was singing as guests arrived.

Wearing an all-white kaftan, Julius Debrah exchanged pleasantries with a few guests as everyone stood to welcome the celebrant and his family.

Julius Debrah and his wife were ushered to their seats for the birthday celebration to formally begin.

Some of the dignitaries present included the founder and Senior Pastor of The Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro and his wife, Presidential Adviser on Legal Affairs at the Office of the President, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Presidential Adviser and Special Aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and the Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem-Sai.

A day before his 60th birthday, the Chief of Staff presented items to the Village of Hope as part of his celebrations. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong led the presentation on behalf of the Chief of Staff.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens celebrate Julius Debrah

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @the1957newsgh on Facebook. Read them below:

Jonathan Tamakloe said:

"60 years, wow 😳😳😳 he looks 45."

Patrick Awuah wrote:

"I'm a day older than the chief of staff! Meanwhile, happy birthday to you, sir."

Nana Abena Morgan said:

"Our Next President no size."

Confidence Yao Lumor wrote:

"Congratulations 🍾🎉 to him,60years is a milestone."

Dennis Thomas Boafo said:

"He is a good man in private. However, managing the affairs of the state, I have no idea, and I wish him well."

Elizabeth Dimah wrote:

"You have a very compassionate heart, Chief JD. May God bless you today and always 🙏. Happy birthday 🎉."

Dela Rave said:

"Your woman is too beautiful."

Philip Akakor wrote:

"Happy birthday to my main man, Honourable Julius Deborah Kwahunipapapaa Abuobadehye kronkron tumtum bibinipapapaa. Please enjoy your birthday with abundance grace, favour, long life, and prosperity, but honourable Julius, please invite me, and I will come."

Comfort Amevor said:

"Sixtieth birthday calls for a grand celebration 🎉."

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah earns a doctorate from the University of Ghana. Photo credit: Julius Debrah

Source: Facebook

Julius Debrah earns a PhD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Julius Debrah earned a doctorate from the University of Ghana, Legon and received several congratulatory messages.

Even though the Chief of Staff himself did not make any public comment on his doctorate, many described the feat as an inspiration.

The formal doctoral hooding ceremony for the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, had not been held yet by the University of Ghana, Legon.

Source: YEN.com.gh