A PAC sitting on Monday, May 18, turned tense after Samuel Nartey George and Abena Osei-Asare clashed over issues relating to telecom service delivery

The Minister blamed past policy decisions for challenges in the sector, while the Chairperson urged him to stay focused on the matter under discussion

The exchange escalated into a heated back-and-forth before proceedings were briefly disrupted and later resumed

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A heated exchange unfolded on Monday, May 18, during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting involving the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, and the Chairperson of the Committee, Abena Osei-Asare.

The disagreement centred on concerns about alleged poor service delivery by MTN Ghana and quickly escalated into a tense back-and-forth.

Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communication, clashes with Chairperson of PAC, Abena Osei-Asare. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The confrontation emerged during discussions on telecommunications service delivery challenges, where Sam George linked the issues to what he described as weak policy decisions and governance shortcomings under the previous Akufo-Addo administration.

Tensions rose after interruptions during the session, with the Chairperson cautioning against remarks she considered inappropriate, insisting the Minister should remain focused on the matter at hand.

Sam George cites policy failures in telecom sector

Sam George while responding to question from members of PAC on Monday, May 18, 2026, argued that structural and policy lapses had contributed to service delivery challenges, stressing the need for stronger regulatory protection for consumers.

“Private businesses are about making profits, and those profits they paid to you over eight years at the Finance Ministry as corporate taxes,” he said, addressing the Chairperson of the Committee.

He further added that governance reforms were necessary to improve outcomes for customers in the sector.

“Policy decision and policy leadership ought to make sure that we take steps to protect the customer. I am saying that under this reset agenda and under a responsible government, we have done so,” he added.

Sam George's clash with Abena Osei-Asare

The Committee Chairperson, Abena Osei-Asare, who previously served as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, interrupted the Minister during his remarks, urging him to focus on the issues being discussed.

“I am not heckling you, but we beg you, just go straight to the point,” she said.

The interruption triggered a sharp response from Sam George, who called for order from the Ranking Member presiding over the session and accused the Chairperson of derailing proceedings.

“This is unbecoming of a Member of Parliament, please stop doing this. You have asked a question, I have the floor, you will let me answer the question. Let me finish. If it is your committee then don’t invite us. Respectfully, let me land,” he said.

The Chairperson maintained that her intervention was intended to ensure clarity and focus in the discussions, rejecting claims that she was attempting to undermine the Minister.

“When you come here and we address issues, it is not that we want to talk anybody down, never. But Minister, the situation is serious and that is all the sentiments I am trying to put across,” she said.

Despite the brief disruption, proceedings at the committee sitting later continued.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Sam George denies corruption allegations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Samuel Nartey George had dismissed allegations of financial misconduct at the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations

He described them as “flawed” and misleading, insisting that all expenditure under his leadership follows strict parliamentary approvals.

The Minister further maintained that his record in public financial oversight makes any suggestion of corruption unfounded.

Source: YEN.com.gh