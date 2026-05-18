Ghana to Evacuate First Batch of 300 Citizens from South Africa on May 21

Ghana has taken steps to evacuate the first batch of 300 citizens from South Africa on 21 May 2026 in response to safety and welfare concerns

The government arranged a free chartered flight from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, fully funded by the state

Officials disclosed that further evacuations may be organised depending on demand and developments on the ground

The government of Ghana has announced that the first batch of 300 Ghanaians will be evacuated from South Africa on May 21, 2026 as part of efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of its citizens abroad.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, May 18, 2026, a special chartered flight will depart from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at 5:00 a.m. on May 21.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announces plans to evacuate first batch of 300 Ghanaians citizens from South Africa on May 21, 2-26. Photo credit: Foreign Affairs Ministry

Source: Facebook

The evacuation will be provided as a free service, fully funded by the Government of Ghana.

“The welfare and safety of all Ghanaians is a non-negotiable priority of the Mahama Administration,” the Ministry stated.

Affected citizens have been advised to contact Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria for further information and coordination.

Details and updates are also available on the Ministry’s website: http://www.mfa.gov.gh.

The evacuation comes amid ongoing concerns over the safety of Ghanaian nationals in parts of South Africa.

Officials say additional evacuations may be organised depending on demand and the situation on the ground.

The Ministry urged Ghanaians in South Africa who wish to be evacuated to register promptly with the High Commission to be included in the exercise.

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Ibrahim opens business for Ghanaian

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah. a Ghanaian returnee linked to a viral xenophobia-related incident in South Africa, had secured a job offer from businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, said the support is aimed at helping him rebuild his life back home.

The Ghanaian businessman, who is the brother of President John Mahama, also gifted him GH₵200,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh