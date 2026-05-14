D-Black has responded to Bullet's allegations over Miss Forson but with screenshots, suggesting that the young musician had actually initiated contact with him, and that people were already warning her about Bullet long before any fallout occurred.\

D-Black Responds to Bullet's Allegation of Him "Snatching' Miss Forson and Ruining Her Career

Source: Instagram

The music executive posted two sets of messages on social media, captioning them simply: "Take a wild guess."

The first screenshot showed messages from Miss Forson's Instagram account dated May 17, 2018, in which she reached out to D-Black first, greeting him, saying she had lost his number, and asking him to send it to her.

The second, a WhatsApp conversation from July 4, 2018, showed D-Black apparently advising Miss Forson not to pay attention to what people were saying about Bullet.

"When ppl call u and say be careful of Bullet, what ppl say shouldn't matter to u. It's all about where ur heart is," D-Black was captured telling her.

Taken together, the screenshots appeared to be D-Black's attempt to reframe the entire narrative, positioning himself not as someone who went behind Bullet's back to poach his artiste, but as someone Miss Forson had already been in contact with independently, at a time when she herself was being warned about her own label boss.

In a separate post, D-Black added: "Ppl will stab u in the back and offer you a bandage after."

The posts came in response to allegations made by Bullet on Okay FM earlier this week, in which the RuffTown Records boss claimed D-Black had secretly wooed Miss Forson away from his label for reasons that had nothing to do with music and had ultimately ruined her career.

Source: YEN.com.gh