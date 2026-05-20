Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile's private civil wedding was revealed to the public on May 20, 2026, after his decorator shared photos and videos on Instagram

The singer and his wife, Davita, were photographed dressed simply and elegantly, with Zlatan in a suit and his bride in all-white attire

Social media users praised the couple for opting for a low-key ceremony, with many admiring their decision to avoid a lavish, high-profile wedding

Popular Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has broken the internet after photos from his low-key and private civil wedding emerged online.

Zlatan Ibile's Private Civil Wedding: Photos of Nigerian Singer's Low-Key Ceremony Emerge Online

Source: Instagram

The decorator for the ceremony shared photos and videos on Instagram on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, breaking the news to the public for the first time.

“The Private Civil Ceremony of Davita & Zlatan🥰A beautifully curated moment designed with love, and we kept it private, until now 🥰Thanks to the Omoniyis for trusting us❤️,” Decor with dems wrote.

Details about when and where the wedding took place have not yet surfaced, but social media users could not get enough of the images.

The musician and his wife, Davita, were seen dressed sharply but simply, the singer in a suit while his betrothed wore all-white.

Their dressing looked completely different from the flamboyant wedding day dress we often see associated with African weddings, particularly the bride’s wedding gown, which is often the most eye-catching item on the day.

Other photos showed the classy decor for the reception ceremony.

Zlatan Ibile and his boo were praised for holding a simple ceremony and discarding the need for a high-profile, expensive white wedding.

The Instagram post with Zlatan Ibile's wedding images is below.

Reactions to Zlatan’s wedding pictures

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the photos of Zlatan Ibile’s civil wedding ceremony.

lov.airsay said:

"This is exactly what I want😢and so it will be, Amen🙌."

officialmeri_madeinheaven wrote:

"I love when young men that are getting it, doing the right thing 😍."

phtimafrench commented:

"This is how it should be done ❤️💕🎉🎊. Congratulations 🎉👏🏾."

tomicedar said:

"Class indeed has no noise....congrats Z!"

nony_chillz wrote:

"Congrats, egbon @zlatan_ibile. Your union go last, e no go be like Frank Edoho own. Egbon, abeg make we drink for this side."

Source: YEN.com.gh