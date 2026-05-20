A member of Winners Chapel went viral after sharing a humorous encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo during the International Ministers Conference 2026

The lady, known on TikTok as @breakthroughadeleke, shared the clip, describing the moment as the highlight of her conference experience

She said she viewed the interaction as a form of “impartation” from the revered preacher, sparking reactions online

A member of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has gone viral after sharing a light-hearted and memorable encounter with the church’s founder, Bishop David Oyedepo, during the International Ministers Conference 2026.

A video circulating widely on TikTok and other social media platforms captured the moment Bishop Oyedepo interacted with the church member while arriving at the conference, sparking reactions online.

Bishop David Oyedepo shares a lighthearted moment with a church member during the International Ministers Conference 2026. Photo credit: Bishop Oyedepo/Facebook, @breakthroughadeleke/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Bishop Oyedepo is seen smiling as he playfully takes hold of a gimbal being used by a lady recording his arrival along the walkway.

The unexpected gesture drew laughter and excitement from onlookers, with the moment quickly gaining attention online.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @breakthroughadeleke, later shared the video, expressing excitement over the encounter and describing it as the highlight of her attendance at the conference.

Reacting to the moment, she said:

“I was shocked when Papa collected my Gimbal. I took that as my own IMPARTATION from God's servant. Even a prophet's joke can become a great blessing. International Ministers Conference 2026 was a great blessing to me and this particular encounter is a highlight for me.”

Her post has since sparked mixed but mostly amused reactions online, with many users describing the moment as both humorous and memorable, while others highlighted the unique way church members often interpret interactions with spiritual leaders.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh