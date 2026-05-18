The lookalike daughter of Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real (Mona Faiz Montrage), celebrated her milestone 10th birthday in grand style on May 9, 2026

The star-studded birthday bash featured high-profile attendees, including popular content creator Quiscy Official, and saw Naila change into three distinct luxury outfits

Netizens have been left stunned by the 10-year-old’s hair extension, which featured a 360 human hair frontal styled into elegant double ponytails, estimated to cost well over GH¢1,000

The phrase "ohia yɛ ya" (poverty is painful) has taken over the comment sections of Ghanaian social media after video footage of Nailah Montrage’s ultra-luxurious 10th birthday party went viral online.

Hajia4Reall throws a lavish birthday bash for her daughter Naila. Image credit: hajia4reall/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Real, one of Ghana’s most influential social media icons, completely pulled out all the stops to ensure her only daughter felt like royalty on her double-digit milestone.

In a detailed recap video shared across Hajia4Real’s official Instagram and TikTok accounts, the birthday girl was seen transitioning through three stunning outfit changes during the event:

Outfit 1 (The Welcome): Naila started the day casual yet branded, rocking a customised birthday T-shirt paired with fitted denim jeans and designer slippers as she welcomed her friends.

Outfit 2 (The Cake Cutting): For the official cutting of her massive birthday cake, she changed into a jaw-dropping, voluminous pink ballgown, surrounded by cheering family and friends.

Outfit 3 (The Dance Floor): Saving the most dramatic look for last, Naila emerged in a vibrant, full-blown yellow princess gown as she took to the dance floor with professional dancers to boogie down.

The GH¢1,000 hair extension debate

Beyond the beautiful gowns, what truly sent social media into a frenzy was Naila's hair. The young girl was styled in a premium 360 human hair that seamlessly blended with her edges.

Executed flawlessly into two high ponytails, a report estimates the unit cost over GH¢1,000.

While many fans praised the impeccable styling and noted how fast Naila is growing into a beautiful young lady, the sheer opulence of putting a full frontal lace wig and dress on a 10-year-old has sparked an intense cultural debate online regarding boundaries for children's fashion.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Peeps react to Nalia's birthday bash

YEN.com.gh has compiled some mixed reactions to the lavish 10th birthday celebration below:

@Naa_Dodua_Shooter wrote:

"Her gown is pretty gorgeous, yellow is my favourite 😍… happiest birthday, Princess, they grow so fast. She looks absolutely beautiful!"

@Anita_Sam commented:

"Money is sweet oo. Everything looks so beautiful. If you have the cash, pamper your children. Poverty is the real enemy here."

@Maccony_Gh added:

"Money good... More life to her 🎉🎉. This is the kind of soft life we are all praying for."

@Herty_Shanty reacted:

"My baby is no more a baby... Happy birthday, Nailah! Enjoy your day, you look like a real-life Barbie doll."

@Yaa_Odo took a critical swipe, writing:

"How sweet eating from someone’s account just to look like this, hmmm, some people are lucky in this life oooo."

Hajia4Reall speaks about new career

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall opened up about her new career as a makeup artist.

The popular socialite and musician claimed that she was doing quite well at her new job, charging approximately $1,000 per session.

Source: YEN.com.gh