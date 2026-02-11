Regina Daniels has urged her sons' school to ensure their safety amid her separation from Ned Nwoko

Her emotional appeal followed a promotional video of the school, which featured her first son

The video and Regina's reaction triggered loads of reactions from social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has made an emotional appeal to her sons' school to ensure their safety and well-being while she is away.

The actress' pleas followed a promotional video shared by the school, Abraham Lincoln American Academy, which featured her eldest son, Munir.

Regina Daniels begs sons' school to keep them safe amid breakup with their father, Ned Nwoko. Photo source: @regina.daniels, @lincolnamericanacademy

Source: Instagram

Regina took to the comment section to express her pride and shower the child with prayers and blessings.

In her message, she described her son as a blessing and prayed for his continued good health.

She also assured him that, despite being physically distant, she would always watch over him through prayers.

Regina went further to urge the school administration to take good care of her children, expressing her trust in the institution to look after them in her absence.

"Oh my Moon! Blessed fruit of my womb! Mama is so proud! Grow in good health, my child! I will always watch and pray over you from afar. I trust you to look after my babies well," she wrote.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage saga

The emotional statement comes amid continuing tensions between Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

In December 2025, the actress publicly criticised Nwoko for frequently sharing photos and videos of their children on social media.

She argued that such exposure attracts unnecessary media attention and scrutiny, particularly given his high-profile status.

Nwoko responded by dismissing her claims as misleading. He maintained that posting family moments had always been a normal practice for them and pointed out that Regina herself had previously shared images of the children publicly.

He also stated that her absence from the children's lives was her personal decision.

Regina Daniels had announced the end of her marriage to Ned Nwoko in October 2025, citing domestic violence as the reason for leaving the relationship.

The couple's separation has been marked by public exchanges and disputes, with their children's welfare and exposure to media attention emerging as a point of contention.

Actress Regina Daniels marriage to Nigerian senator Prince Ned Nwoko hits the rocks after a bitter online feud. Photo source: @regina.daniels

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Regina Daniels' son's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

nicole__9 said:

"Very handsome boy. He is his Mum's carbon copy."

partypacks_shop said:

"Regina duplicated herself ❤️."

doris.elizabeth.harding said:

"Momma's Copy 😍😍😍 He's just too cute and adorable 🥰 Someday you'll celebrate with Mom 🥳🙏🤲."

winningnelo said:

"I know they did this for @regina.daniels and no one else. She’s loved not minding.❤️."

BamBam speaks amid marital rumours

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that actress BamBam had broken her silence amid speculation about her marriage to her husband, Teddy A.

The couple's recent social media actions had sparked public scrutiny and intense online debate about their marriage.

In the heat of the online debate, BamBam shared a video but refused to make direct comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh