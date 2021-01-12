What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? Her biography revealed
Frances Conroy is an actress who has starred in American Horror Story, among other films and television shows. What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? Discover why she has a glass eye that has made her more popular.
What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? Many of her fans have wondered whether the glass eye is real or fake. Discover the truth and much more about the actress' life and career.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Frances Hardman Conroy
|Nicknames
|Franny, Frannie
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|15th March 1953
|Age
|70 years (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|Monroe, Georgia, United States of America
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White (Irish-English)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
|Weight
|126lb (57 kg)
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Jan Munroe
|Father
|Vincent Paul Conroy
|Mother
|Ossie Hardman
|Alma mater
|Ward Melville High School, Dickinson College, and Juilliard School
|Profession
|Actress
What happened to Frances Conroy's eye?
Frances Hardman Conroy is an actress best known for her roles in Six Feet Under, American Horror Story, and Joker.
The actress was involved in a car accident that damaged her right eye. After Frances Conroy's accident, she underwent corrective surgery, but the damage to the cornea left it discoloured. That is why it looks like it is a glass eye. She often wears coloured contact lenses.
How old is Frances Conroy?
Frances Conroy's age is 70 years as of 2023. She was born on 15th March 1953, and her Zodiac sign is Pisces.
Where is Francis Conroy from?
The actress is from the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She was born in Monroe, Georgia, and is based in Los Angeles, California. Her ethnicity is White (Irish-English).
Who are Frances Conroy's parents?
The actress' mother is Ossie Hardman (née Ray), and her dad is Vincent Paul Conroy. Vincent worked as a business executive. Ossie also worked in the business industry.
Educational background
Young Frances Conroy went to a local elementary school before proceeding to Ward Melville High School. She then proceeded to Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
She later moved to New York City to study drama at the Neighbourhood Playhouse and the Juilliard School.
Are Frances Conroy and Kevin Conroy related?
Between 1973 and 1977, the actress was a member of Juilliard's Drama Division Group 6. She was in the group together with Kevin Conroy, a successful American actor. The two first met in the group and are not related. They have worked closely over the years.
Career
The actress started her career in the 1970s. She was a member of regional and touring theatrical companies before making her debut on the big screen. Some of the theatre productions she starred in are listed below.
- Othello
- The Skin Of Our Teeth
- The Lady From Dubuque
- Our Town
- The Little Foxes
- The Ride Down Mt. Morgan
She grew in her acting career over time. She has over 100 acting credits as of 2023.
Television shows
Below are some television shows the actress has starred in.
|Title
|Year
|Role
|American Playhouse
|1982 - 1985
|Lilian Steichen
|The Twilight Zone
|1986
|Ellie Pendleton
|Six Feet Under
|2001 - 2005
|Ruth Fisher
|ER
|2007 - 2008
|Becky Riley
|Desperate Housewives
|2008
|Virginia Hildebrand
|Happy Town
|2010
|Peggy Haplin
|Grey's Anatomy
|2010
|Eleanor Davis
|United States of Tara
|2011
|Sandy Gregson
|Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated
|2010 - 2013
|Angie Dinkley (voice)
|Royal Pains
|2013
|Blythe Ballard
|How I Met Your Mother
|2009 - 2014
|Loretta
|Getting On
|2015
|Dr. Alice Marvel
|The Mist
|2017
|Nathalie Raven
|Young Sheldon
|2018
|Dr. Flora Douglas
|Casual
|2015 - 2018
|Dawn
|Arrested Development
|2018 - 2019
|Lottie Dottie Da
|Castle Rock
|2020 - 2021
|Martha Lacy
|Summer Camp Island
|2020 - 2021
|Mrs. Clarinet
|American Horror Story
|2011 - 2021
|Myrtle Snow
|Dead To Me
|2020 - 2022
|Eileen Wood
Movies
The actress has starred in multiple films. Some are listed below.
|Title
|Year
|Role
|Falling in Love
|1984
|Waitress
|LBJ: The Early Years
|1987
|-
|Maid in Manhattan
|2002
|Paula Burns
|Catwoman
|2004
|Ophelia
|The Aviator
|2004
|Mrs. Hepburn
|Broken Flowers
|2005
|Dora
|The Wicker Man
|2006
|Dr. T.H. Moss
|A Perfect Day
|2006
|Camille
|Walking Madison
|2010
|Dolly Walker
|Beautiful People
|2012
|Lydia
|Sequin Raze
|2013
|Dr. Wagerstein
|Superman: Unbound
|2013
|Ma Kent (voice)
|Ring of Fire
|2013
|Maybelle Carter
|Chasing Ghosts
|2014
|Dara
|Making the Rules
|2014
|Mother
|Welcome to Happiness
|2015
|Claiborne
|The Tale
|2018
|Jane Graham
|Mountain Rest
|2018
|Ethel
|Joker
|2019
|Penny Fleck
|The Power of the Dog
|2021
|Old Lady
Besides acting credits, Frances Conroy has soundtrack credits. She has performed the soundtracks of five productions.
Are Jessica Lange and Frances Conroy friends?
The actress and Jessica Lange starred in American Horror Story, where they played antagonistic characters. They were hostile towards each other.
In real life, the two are friendly towards each other. They formed a close bond while filming.
What is Frances Conroy's net worth in 2023?
The actress is worth about $4 million as of 2023. Most of her wealth comes from her long-running acting career.
Is Frances Conroy married?
Yes, the actress is married. Frances Conroy's husband is actor Jan Munroe. The two got married in April 1992 and have been together for over three decades.
Previously, the actress was married to Jonathan Furst. The two wedded in 1980 and divorced in the late 1980s.
How tall is Frances Conroy?
The actress is 5 ft 7 in or 170 cm tall, and she weighs about 126lb or 57 kg. Before the eye injury, Frances Conroy had two blue eyes. Today, she has a blue left eye, a glass-like right eye, and her hair is blonde.
Trivia
- She dyed her hair every three weeks when filming American Horror Story.
- She is not active on social media.
- She has received six Primetime Emmy nominations.
What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? The actress' glass-like eye is the result of a car accident. The seasoned actress continues to grace the screens with her impeccable acting skills.
Yen.com.gh recently published Chinedu Ikedieze's biography. Ikedieze is an actor, writer, business owner, influencer, and comedian from Nigeria.
The actor is known for his roles in Secret Adventure, Colours of Emotion, Criminal Law, and Lara and the Beat. He was born in Iluoma Uzuakoli, Bende, Abia State in Nigeria.
Source: YEN.com.gh