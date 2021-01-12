What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? Her biography revealed

Frances Conroy is an actress who has starred in American Horror Story, among other films and television shows. What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? Discover why she has a glass eye that has made her more popular.

What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? Many of her fans have wondered whether the glass eye is real or fake.

Full name Frances Hardman Conroy Nicknames Franny, Frannie Gender Female Date of birth 15th March 1953 Age 70 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Monroe, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White (Irish-English) Zodiac sign Pisces Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 126lb (57 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Jan Munroe Father Vincent Paul Conroy Mother Ossie Hardman Alma mater Ward Melville High School, Dickinson College, and Juilliard School Profession Actress

What happened to Frances Conroy's eye?

Frances Hardman Conroy is an actress best known for her roles in Six Feet Under, American Horror Story, and Joker.

The actress was involved in a car accident that damaged her right eye. After Frances Conroy's accident, she underwent corrective surgery, but the damage to the cornea left it discoloured. That is why it looks like it is a glass eye. She often wears coloured contact lenses.

How old is Frances Conroy?

Frances Conroy's age is 70 years as of 2023. She was born on 15th March 1953, and her Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Where is Francis Conroy from?

The actress is from the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She was born in Monroe, Georgia, and is based in Los Angeles, California. Her ethnicity is White (Irish-English).

Who are Frances Conroy's parents?

The actress' mother is Ossie Hardman (née Ray), and her dad is Vincent Paul Conroy. Vincent worked as a business executive. Ossie also worked in the business industry.

Educational background

Young Frances Conroy went to a local elementary school before proceeding to Ward Melville High School. She then proceeded to Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

She later moved to New York City to study drama at the Neighbourhood Playhouse and the Juilliard School.

Are Frances Conroy and Kevin Conroy related?

Between 1973 and 1977, the actress was a member of Juilliard's Drama Division Group 6. She was in the group together with Kevin Conroy, a successful American actor. The two first met in the group and are not related. They have worked closely over the years.

Career

The actress started her career in the 1970s. She was a member of regional and touring theatrical companies before making her debut on the big screen. Some of the theatre productions she starred in are listed below.

Othello

The Skin Of Our Teeth

The Lady From Dubuque

Our Town

The Little Foxes

The Ride Down Mt. Morgan

She grew in her acting career over time. She has over 100 acting credits as of 2023.

Television shows

Below are some television shows the actress has starred in.

Title Year Role American Playhouse 1982 - 1985 Lilian Steichen The Twilight Zone 1986 Ellie Pendleton Six Feet Under 2001 - 2005 Ruth Fisher ER 2007 - 2008 Becky Riley Desperate Housewives 2008 Virginia Hildebrand Happy Town 2010 Peggy Haplin Grey's Anatomy 2010 Eleanor Davis United States of Tara 2011 Sandy Gregson Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated 2010 - 2013 Angie Dinkley (voice) Royal Pains 2013 Blythe Ballard How I Met Your Mother 2009 - 2014 Loretta Getting On 2015 Dr. Alice Marvel The Mist 2017 Nathalie Raven Young Sheldon 2018 Dr. Flora Douglas Casual 2015 - 2018 Dawn Arrested Development 2018 - 2019 Lottie Dottie Da Castle Rock 2020 - 2021 Martha Lacy Summer Camp Island 2020 - 2021 Mrs. Clarinet American Horror Story 2011 - 2021 Myrtle Snow Dead To Me 2020 - 2022 Eileen Wood

Movies

The actress has starred in multiple films. Some are listed below.

Title Year Role Falling in Love 1984 Waitress LBJ: The Early Years 1987 - Maid in Manhattan 2002 Paula Burns Catwoman 2004 Ophelia The Aviator 2004 Mrs. Hepburn Broken Flowers 2005 Dora The Wicker Man 2006 Dr. T.H. Moss A Perfect Day 2006 Camille Walking Madison 2010 Dolly Walker Beautiful People 2012 Lydia Sequin Raze 2013 Dr. Wagerstein Superman: Unbound 2013 Ma Kent (voice) Ring of Fire 2013 Maybelle Carter Chasing Ghosts 2014 Dara Making the Rules 2014 Mother Welcome to Happiness 2015 Claiborne The Tale 2018 Jane Graham Mountain Rest 2018 Ethel Joker 2019 Penny Fleck The Power of the Dog 2021 Old Lady

Besides acting credits, Frances Conroy has soundtrack credits. She has performed the soundtracks of five productions.

Are Jessica Lange and Frances Conroy friends?

The actress and Jessica Lange starred in American Horror Story, where they played antagonistic characters. They were hostile towards each other.

In real life, the two are friendly towards each other. They formed a close bond while filming.

What is Frances Conroy's net worth in 2023?

The actress is worth about $4 million as of 2023. Most of her wealth comes from her long-running acting career.

Is Frances Conroy married?

Yes, the actress is married. Frances Conroy's husband is actor Jan Munroe. The two got married in April 1992 and have been together for over three decades.

Previously, the actress was married to Jonathan Furst. The two wedded in 1980 and divorced in the late 1980s.

How tall is Frances Conroy?

The actress is 5 ft 7 in or 170 cm tall, and she weighs about 126lb or 57 kg. Before the eye injury, Frances Conroy had two blue eyes. Today, she has a blue left eye, a glass-like right eye, and her hair is blonde.

Trivia

She dyed her hair every three weeks when filming American Horror Story .

. She is not active on social media.

She has received six Primetime Emmy nominations.

What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? The actress' glass-like eye is the result of a car accident. The seasoned actress continues to grace the screens with her impeccable acting skills.

