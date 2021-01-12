Global site navigation

What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? Her biography revealed
What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? Her biography revealed

by  Chris Ndetei Cyprine Apindi

Frances Conroy is an actress who has starred in American Horror Story, among other films and television shows. What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? Discover why she has a glass eye that has made her more popular.

What happened to Frances Conroy's eye?
The actress attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? Many of her fans have wondered whether the glass eye is real or fake. Discover the truth and much more about the actress' life and career.

Profile summary

Full nameFrances Hardman Conroy
NicknamesFranny, Frannie
GenderFemale
Date of birth15th March 1953
Age70 years (as of 2023)
Place of birthMonroe, Georgia, United States of America
Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
Ethnicity White (Irish-English)
Zodiac signPisces
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
Weight126lb (57 kg)
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
Marital statusMarried
Spouse Jan Munroe
FatherVincent Paul Conroy
MotherOssie Hardman
Alma materWard Melville High School, Dickinson College, and Juilliard School
ProfessionActress

What happened to Frances Conroy's eye?

Frances Hardman Conroy is an actress best known for her roles in Six Feet Under, American Horror Story, and Joker.

The actress was involved in a car accident that damaged her right eye. After Frances Conroy's accident, she underwent corrective surgery, but the damage to the cornea left it discoloured. That is why it looks like it is a glass eye. She often wears coloured contact lenses.

How old is Frances Conroy?

Frances Conroy's age is 70 years as of 2023. She was born on 15th March 1953, and her Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Where is Francis Conroy from?

The actress is from the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She was born in Monroe, Georgia, and is based in Los Angeles, California. Her ethnicity is White (Irish-English).

How old is Francis Conroy?
The actress starring in Six Feet Under and Broken Flowers is photographed in Los Angeles. Photo: Robert Lachman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Who are Frances Conroy's parents?

The actress' mother is Ossie Hardman (née Ray), and her dad is Vincent Paul Conroy. Vincent worked as a business executive. Ossie also worked in the business industry.

Educational background

Young Frances Conroy went to a local elementary school before proceeding to Ward Melville High School. She then proceeded to Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

She later moved to New York City to study drama at the Neighbourhood Playhouse and the Juilliard School.

Are Frances Conroy and Kevin Conroy related?

Between 1973 and 1977, the actress was a member of Juilliard's Drama Division Group 6. She was in the group together with Kevin Conroy, a successful American actor. The two first met in the group and are not related. They have worked closely over the years.

Career

The actress started her career in the 1970s. She was a member of regional and touring theatrical companies before making her debut on the big screen. Some of the theatre productions she starred in are listed below.

  • Othello
  • The Skin Of Our Teeth
  • The Lady From Dubuque
  • Our Town
  • The Little Foxes
  • The Ride Down Mt. Morgan

She grew in her acting career over time. She has over 100 acting credits as of 2023.

Television shows

Below are some television shows the actress has starred in.

TitleYearRole
American Playhouse1982 - 1985Lilian Steichen
The Twilight Zone1986Ellie Pendleton
Six Feet Under2001 - 2005Ruth Fisher
ER2007 - 2008Becky Riley
Desperate Housewives2008Virginia Hildebrand
Happy Town2010Peggy Haplin
Grey's Anatomy 2010Eleanor Davis
United States of Tara2011Sandy Gregson
Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated2010 - 2013Angie Dinkley (voice)
Royal Pains2013Blythe Ballard
How I Met Your Mother2009 - 2014Loretta
Getting On2015Dr. Alice Marvel
The Mist2017Nathalie Raven
Young Sheldon2018Dr. Flora Douglas
Casual2015 - 2018Dawn
Arrested Development2018 - 2019Lottie Dottie Da
Castle Rock2020 - 2021Martha Lacy
Summer Camp Island2020 - 2021Mrs. Clarinet
American Horror Story2011 - 2021Myrtle Snow
Dead To Me2020 - 2022Eileen Wood

Movies

The actress has starred in multiple films. Some are listed below.

TitleYearRole
Falling in Love1984Waitress
LBJ: The Early Years1987-
Maid in Manhattan2002Paula Burns
Catwoman2004Ophelia
The Aviator2004Mrs. Hepburn
Broken Flowers2005Dora
The Wicker Man2006Dr. T.H. Moss
A Perfect Day2006Camille
Walking Madison2010Dolly Walker
Beautiful People2012Lydia
Sequin Raze2013Dr. Wagerstein
Superman: Unbound2013Ma Kent (voice)
Ring of Fire2013Maybelle Carter
Chasing Ghosts2014Dara
Making the Rules2014Mother
Welcome to Happiness2015Claiborne
The Tale2018Jane Graham
Mountain Rest2018Ethel
Joker2019Penny Fleck
The Power of the Dog2021Old Lady

Besides acting credits, Frances Conroy has soundtrack credits. She has performed the soundtracks of five productions.

Are Jessica Lange and Frances Conroy friends?

The actress and Jessica Lange starred in American Horror Story, where they played antagonistic characters. They were hostile towards each other.

In real life, the two are friendly towards each other. They formed a close bond while filming.

What is Frances Conroy's net worth in 2023?

The actress is worth about $4 million as of 2023. Most of her wealth comes from her long-running acting career.

Is Francis Conroy married?
The actress arrives at the premiere of FX's "American Horror Story: Coven" at Pacific Design Centre in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Is Frances Conroy married?

Yes, the actress is married. Frances Conroy's husband is actor Jan Munroe. The two got married in April 1992 and have been together for over three decades.

Previously, the actress was married to Jonathan Furst. The two wedded in 1980 and divorced in the late 1980s.

How tall is Frances Conroy?

The actress is 5 ft 7 in or 170 cm tall, and she weighs about 126lb or 57 kg. Before the eye injury, Frances Conroy had two blue eyes. Today, she has a blue left eye, a glass-like right eye, and her hair is blonde.

Trivia

  • She dyed her hair every three weeks when filming American Horror Story.
  • She is not active on social media.
  • She has received six Primetime Emmy nominations.

What happened to Frances Conroy's eye? The actress' glass-like eye is the result of a car accident. The seasoned actress continues to grace the screens with her impeccable acting skills.

