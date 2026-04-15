Ghanaian rapper Canella has weighed in on Mzbel’s rant about Mahama and the NDC allegedly sidelining her in government appointments

In a viral video, the female singer explained that if the “16 Years” hitmaker had a certificate, she may have been considered for a position

Canella’s message has caught the attention of Ghanaians on social media, as they have flooded the comments section of the footage to react

A rising Ghanaian rapper, Canella, has caused a stir after she weighed in on Mzbel's claim of being “dumped” by John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Canella advises Mzbel after reportedly being “snubbed” by the NDC. Image credit: Mzbel, Okay FM

Source: Facebook

Popular Ghanaian singer Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, had disclosed her displeasure with the National Democratic Congress.

Her resentment stemmed from President Mahama's appointments of people, especially celebrities, to positions in his government without considering her.

Mzbel voiced her disappointment at not being approached for a position despite her years of active support for the ruling party.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the "16 Years" hitmaker stated that she felt overlooked while several of her colleagues in the creative industry have received appointments from the new administration.

Interestingly, the singer admitted she would have declined any official position if offered, citing concerns about public scrutiny and her desire to maintain her independent reputation.

Canella speaks about Mzbel's NDC rant

Speaking in a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, Canella, who shared details about her newly bagged certificate, weighed in on Mzbel's disclosure of her disappointment with the NDC.

According to the fast-rising rapper, she is now a registered nurse. She claimed that although she never planned on practising her acquired knowledge, she went to school for future uncertainties.

Canella stated that her certificate would increase her chances of getting government appointments should she plan on going into the police, referencing the case of Mzbel.

The rapper claimed she believed that if Mzbel had gotten herself a certificate or a degree, she would not have been ignored, explaining that her chances of getting an appointment would have been high.

Canella further advised the singer not to rely solely on her music, claiming she is no longer the Mzbel she used to be.

“I watched an interview and heard Mzbel complaining about the NDC snubbing her. I think if she had a certificate, she wouldn't have been ignored. If she had a degree to throw at their faces, her certificate could have proved that she qualifies for a position if people disagree with any appointments given to her,” she said.

The Instagram video of Canella is below:

Reactions to Canella's Mzbel NDC rant

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Canella's remarks about Mzbel's displeasure about the NDC.

Maame Serwaa wrote:

“Is very true, I have thought of that.”

Reuben wrote:

“The point is, Mzbel wasn’t patient; she came out too early with her attacks and ranting. The appointments haven’t ended, people are still being handed appointments in 2026, and it will continue, so why come out too early out of pressure and impatience?”

Williams wrote:

“Good advice, it’s not an insult.”

The YouTube video of Mzbel addressing affair rumours with President Mahama is below:

Mzbel discloses her displeasure with the National Democratic Congress as she rants about being sidelined. Image credit: Mzbel

Source: Facebook

Mzbel addresses affair rumours with President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel addressed rumours of an alleged romantic affair with President John Dramani Mahama.

In a radio interview, the veteran musician dismissed the alleged affair with the president and questioned the origin of the rumours.

Mzbel's response to the rumours of her alleged affair with President Mahama triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh