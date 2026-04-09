An online debate has begun after a netizen blasted Richard Nii Armah Quaye regarding his ex-wife’s divorce settlement

The court had rewarded his baby mama with GH¢300,000 despite appealing for GH¢50 million following their divorce

While some Ghanaians claimed the settlement is below the belt, blasting RNAQ, others have supported the court ruling

A concerned netizen has blasted Richard Nii Armah Quaye over his ex-wife's divorce settlement, sparking outrage on social media.

RNAQ faces social media heat as ex-wife’s divorce settlement sparks outrage. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: Facebook

The pursuit of Joana Quaye, the wife of Ghanaian Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), to get a GH₵50 million settlement in their divorce case ended in disappointment after a High Court in Accra rejected her demand on January 20, 2026.

She was awarded with just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

According to reports, the duo had been married for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune.

The whole divorce brouhaha sparked massive reactions on social media, with one concerned netizen jabbing Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Meanwhile, Joana has filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal Registry describing the January 20 ruling by Justice Kofi Dorgu as "a raw deal" that is "manifestly inadequate, inequitable and unfair."

A Facebook post regarding the divorce settlement is below:

Netizen blasts RNAQ over divorce settlement

In a post shared by Ghana Update on TikTok, a concerned netizen, who believed the court was not fair with its judgment, criticised Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

According to him, the luxurious bags the businessman has been buying for his rumoured girlfriend, Hajia4Reall online, are allegedly worth more than $100,000.

He argued that the GH¢300,000 settlement reward is not enough for a woman who gave him three kids.

“The luxurious bag alone you have been buying for Hajia4Reall koraa is more than $100,000, so that GH¢300,000 dierr, it is not enough for someone who gave you three children,” he said.

The TikTok post is below:

Ghanaians who came under the post also shared their thoughts. While some supported his argument, highlighting her contribution to Richard Nii Armah Quaye's success, others claimed the court ruling was the best.

Reactions to RNAQ’s ex-wife's divorce settlement

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh about Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife’s divorce saga.

Maame Nyarko wrote:

“Women will start with a man from nothing, but he starts making his behaviour changes. The money is small. Most men who court marriage from the beginning don't have any property, so things like this will not come to mind for them.”

Sandra wrote:

“You were able to give out 1000 gold tablets to your fans. I hope you are not thinking of giving him that peanut. You'd better add some.”

Timothy wrote:

“I am sure that woman was the backbone of your success. Even if you give her half of your properties, you have done nothing. Women would suffer with you for you to make it in life, and when you are at the top, you think she is not your type.”

Raymond wrote:

“She didn’t contribute anything significantly to the wealth of the man; the laws have changed this idea of marrying a rich man and praying that, should divorce happen, you will be entitled to half of his property no longer exists.”

Ada wrote:

“So, because she’s a woman seeking divorce, you think she should be compensated hugely. Would you have said the same if it were the opposite? Why do most women think so? Everything should be about them. After receiving other packages, you still think she wasn’t treated fairly because the money she was requesting wasn’t approved. Hmm, marriage is not an investment. Most women think they are the only ones who have invested their time and emotions into the marriage. How about the man, too?”

An Accra High Court rejects Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife demand for GH¢50 million divorce settlement, awards her with GH¢300,000. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Maame, Occupy gh

Source: Instagram

RNAQ rumoured relationship with Hajia4Reall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye had sparked buzz after publicly praising Hajia4Real's beauty for the first time, fuelling long-standing dating rumours.

Their rumoured relationship had earlier gained attention when Nana Akua Addo hinted at a possible union by referring to Hajia4Reall as “Mrs RNAQ”.

The businessman’s comment on her viral photo has intensified speculation, with many expecting the duo to go public with their romance soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh