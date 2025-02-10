Okomfour Kwadee's mum is not aware about her son's whereabouts despite the heartbreaking videos online

The embattled rapper's mum recently shed light on the rapper's situation as calls for urgent medical attention intensify

Her statement has stoked concerns from fans and industry stakeholders about the rapper's wellbeing

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian rapper Okomfour Kwadee's mum has opened up about her son's whereabouts. This comes after videos of him looking frail and dejected surfaced online.

Ghanains' concerns about Okomfour Kwadee skyrocket after his mum's update. Photo source: Facebook/OkomfourKwadee

Source: Facebook

The rapper beloved for his unmatched storytelling skills has been off the music scene for close to a decade. It's reported that he's suffering from a mental condition.

It was worrying for many fans to discover from Okomfour Kwadee's mum that the rapper has not been cared for or attended to despite his suspected woes.

In a phone interview with UTV, Kwadee's mum established that she had not seen her son for about five days. She said,

"We have filed a complaint with the police but are yet to receive any result about his whereabouts."

Kwadee's mother's account on UTV's United Showbiz follows that the woman appears to have a misunderstanding with her son.

"Once Kwadee becomes stable, his mother feels he will go back to music. She doesn't want her son to do music," the renowned journalist explained.

Ohemaa Woyeje's video is below.

Okomfour Kwadee's mum triggers fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Okomfour Kwadee's woes after her mum's recent submission.

Mansa Musa Brobbey said:

"They are just waiting for him to die yh with that everyone will show love eiiii what kind of world is this?"

Anakuri Margaret wrote:

"Oh but I don't know what is behind his situation but per the mother's response I think she doesn't need help cos eiiii if she needed like the way she would be pleading seriously for help hmmm some days now I'm not happy about our brother's situation 😭😭."

Samuel Sarpong quizzed:

"Woman, are u sure u you got pregnant for nine months before conceiving kwad33?"

Maxwell Osei Kwadjo shared:

"Which police station did we report to, wicked mother."

Kingsley Kwadwo added:

"You didn't see👀 your own, now you are asking that you're on air."

Captain Planet rallies behind Kwadee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Planet had criticised the music industry's apathy towards Kwadee's long-existing situation.

The rapper formerly of the 4x4 music group sent a chilling message to stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry alerting them about Kwadee's woes.

Captain Planet said he feared the worst might happen to Kwadee soon if stakeholders in the music industry don't unite and support the legendary hiplife storyteller.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh