Sompa TV presenter Oheneni Adazoa gifted her husband, Clement Yeboah, a brand-new car on his birthday, leaving him overjoyed

The car was beautifully decorated in red, and a man played 'Happy Birthday' on a trumpet as the gift presentation unfolded at their home

The gesture showcased Oheneni’s deep appreciation and love for her husband, with netizens hailing the television presenter's gesture

Sompa TV presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, has gifted her husband, Clement Abrefa Yeboah, a brand new car on his birthday.

Sompa TV presenter Oheneni Adazoa gifts her husband, Clement Abrefa Yeboah, with a brand-new car for his birthday. Image credit: GISTS Online, Sompa TV

Source: TikTok

Oheneni Adazoa has always been admired for her lively presence on the radio and TV, but has proven that she is also a wife with a big heart.

Her marriage to Clement Abrefa Yeboah has lasted over 20 years, and their story is one that often inspires people to believe in true love.

According to the couple, they met because of a wrong phone call, with Oheneni going all out to celebrate Clement’s birthday this year.

Oheneni Adazoa gifts husband a new car

Early in the morning, a brand-new Hyundai Sonata appeared at their home, decked out in bright red ribbons and decorations.

A man stood nearby playing the popular song 'Happy Birthday' on a trumpet, filling the street with music.

Clement’s reaction was one of pure disbelief, as he froze, staring at the car like he could not believe what he was seeing.

Oheneni hugged him with a huge smile, watching him slowly take it all in.

Friends and family who were around cheered in elation, with their laughter and a few happy tears making the morning feel alive.

Watch the Instagram video below:

For Oheneni, this gesture was her way of saying thank you to her husband for standing by her through life’s highs and lows.

For Clement, it was a birthday he will never forget, with fans still talking about it and getting caught up in the joy of the moment.

Watch another video on TikTok of Oheneni Adazoa on her knees as she presents a new car to her husband, Clement Yeboah:

Oheneni Adazoa celebrates 20th anniversary of marriage

Meanwhile, Oheneni Adazoa was in a celebratory mood as she and her husband, Clement, marked their 20th marriage anniversary on March 4, 2025.

The Sompa FM presenter took to her official Facebook page to announce the new milestone in her marriage with her dedicated and supportive husband.

Oheneni Adazoa shared a series of old and new photos from their wedding day and a photo of herself with her husband while out together in public.

In the old wedding photo, the media personality and her husband beamed in casual outfits on the stairs in front of the Trinity Presbyterian Church.

The host of Sompa Nkomo, Oheneni Adazoa, celebrates her husband, Clement, for being a supportive partner. Photo credit: @Ohenei Adazoa/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Oheneni Adazoa shows gratitude to her husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa singled out her husband for praise in her journey as a married woman.

In a trending video, the Sompa Nkomo host shared how supportive Clement Yeboah had been in her quest to become a parent.

Social media users flooded the comments section at the time, praising Oheneni Adazoa's husband for supporting his wife.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh