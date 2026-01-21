Florence Obinim, the wife of a popular Ghanaian man of God, turned heads online as she addressed critics over her English-speaking skills

She expressed her desire to improve her English, but made it clear she would not tolerate disrespect from anyone undermining her efforts

Actress Benedicta Gafah reportedly lashed out at Florence online, sparking a heated social media exchange over the gospel musician’s English remarks

Florence Obinim, the wife of popular Ghanaian man of God Bishop Obinim, has sparked conversations online following a candid interview.

The gospel musician admitted she struggles with English, but she handled criticism with poise and self-assurance.

In the interview, Florence expressed her genuine desire to learn and speak English more fluently.

She emphasised that while she welcomes growth and improvement, she would not tolerate disrespect from those seeking to belittle her. Her honesty and humility drew praise from fans who admired her sincerity.

Many Ghanaians have applauded Florence Obinim for addressing the criticism with love and dignity. She reminded the public that personal growth is a journey, and while language may be imperfect, her talent, faith, and dedication remain unquestionable.

Benedicta Gafah slams Florence Obinim over remarks

In a related development, Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has slammed gospel singer Florence Obinim over the recent remarks she made about her while addressing rumours of undergoing cosmetic surgery to enhance her physical looks.

In recent weeks, Florence Obinim has received backlash from critics after videos of her new look emerged on social media.

Critics accused the gospel musician of undergoing cosmetic surgery to resemble Benedicta, who has been rumoured to be romantically involved with her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Florence Obinim denies cosmetic surgery rumours

Addressing the controversy in the same interview with GH Page, Florence Obinim denied undergoing surgery to change her physical appearance.

She took a dig at Benedicta, asserting that the actress did not meet her beauty standards and that she had no reason to undergo cosmetic surgery, commenting:

"Benedita Gafah is not my friend because she is an actress and I am a musician. The only thing that disgusts me is that people started claiming that I slimmed down because I wanted to be like Benedicta Gafah."

In response to rumours about Bishop Obinim's past infidelities, Florence questioned why she was tagged with Benedicta and claimed that her husband had more beautiful ex-lovers than the actress.

"Even if Bishop had a relationship with her, I want to ask whether she [Benedicta Gafah] is the most beautiful among his ex-lovers. Why won't I learn from Bishop's ex-girlfriends when some of them are more beautiful than Gafah?"

Benedicta Gafah slams Florence Obinim over remarks

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Benedicta Gafah took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself flaunting her beautiful looks as the late Daddy Lumba's 'Ofon Na Di Asem Fo', a song deemed as a diss track to critics, played in the background.

In the comment section of her post, a netizen, in an attempt to tease the actress, shared an edited photo of Florence Obinim and claimed that she was calling her.

In response, Gafah hurled insults at the gospel musician, whom she claimed couldn't articulate herself well, writing:

"God forbid. Ɔkasa repetion saa asɛ nsuo ba. She can’t even articulate herself to a straight point."

Another netizen, in an attempt to praise the actress's beauty, claimed that she had pressured Bishop Obinim's wife into becoming a 'slay queen'.

In response, Gafah hurled more insults and criticised Florence for involving her name in the conversation about her husband's ex-lovers to chase clout, saying:

"Saa maame no deɛ wagyimi tu. She knows her rivals, and she knows I’m not part of them. Wahu s3 watɔ nsuom so they thought it wise to mention my name. Gyimie gyimie wei."

In another comment, the actress noted that she would make several posts on Thursday, January 22, 2026, and present evidence to clear her name, and added:

"I’m soo pissed. I have soo many things to post on Thursday to clear my name. And each will be backed with evidences. S3 omo p3 s3 omo pagya ɔmo ho. I will serve them on a cold plate."

Benedicta Gafah denies rumoured affair with Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Benedicta Gafah denied rumours of an affair with Bishop Obinim on social media.

In several posts, the actress denied claims that she was responsible for Florence Obinim's rumoured cosmetic surgeries.

Benedicta Gafah also opened up about her relationship with her secret boyfriend, with her response sparking reactions.

