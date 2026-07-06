Ngizwe Mchunu broke his silence on rumours that his wife Floda Graé cheated on him with a Cape Town-based Nigerian businessman

The March & March leader explained that Floda works with a Nigerian-owned company after South African musicians allegedly demanded sexual favours from her

In response, Floda Graé said she was glad her husband defended her but declined to comment on his claims about the local music industry

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South African activist Ngizwe Mchunu has finally spoken out about rumours swirling online that his third wife, Floda Graé, was romantically involved with a Nigerian businessman.

SA activist Ngizwe Mchunu defends wife, Floda Graé, amid cheating rumours. Photo source: @ngizweonline, @flodagrae

Source: Instagram

The claims began circulating on Saturday, 20 June 2026, after entertainment blog SA Gossiplab posted a video on X showing Floda attending a Cape Town house party on 18 June. The footage sparked speculation about an alleged affair with a Nigerian man who was present at the gathering.

Mchunu, a leading figure in the March & March movement, addressed the gossip at length on an episode of the Bhinca Nation Podcast, which premiered on MacG's YouTube channel on Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

Why Ngizwe Mchunu's wife works with Nigerians

Rather than simply denying the affair, Mchunu offered a broader explanation for why his wife had built professional connections with Nigerian music industry figures in the first place. He alleged that companies in South Africa, including Afrotainment, had made it difficult for women to advance without compromising themselves.

"She faced challenges with companies here in South Africa, including Afrotainment. Where it appears that here, for a woman to make it, it's like a woman has to be loose in nature," he said.

He disclosed that Floda is currently signed to List Entertainment Africa, a Nigerian-owned company he described as an international outfit that has worked with artists of the calibre of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

Ngizwe Mchunu explains why his wife Floda Graé hangs around Nigerians. Photo source: @: _Bongekile

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe Mchunu pushes back on cheating rumours

Ngizwe Mchunu was equally direct when dismissing the infidelity rumours, describing them as a deliberate attempt to undermine his anti-illegal-immigration campaign by targeting his family.

"My wife is faithful to me. She didn't cheat. That man she was spotted with is not her boyfriend. She knows some Nigerians because she works with artists outside the country," he said.

He also pushed back against accusations of xenophobia, arguing that his wife's professional relationship with a Nigerian label made such a characterisation absurd.

"If we are xenophobic, how can my wife work under Nigerian-owned companies based in Lagos and in London?" he said. "When the bullet can't reach me, they will shoot whatever is next to me."

When approached for a response, Floda Graé said she welcomed her husband's defence but stopped short of weighing in on his comments about sexual favours in the South African music industry, saying she had not yet seen the podcast.

"I didn't watch the podcast, so I won't be commenting on the sexual favours part. But I'm happy he defended me," Briefly quoted her as saying.

Watch the YouTube video of Ngizwe Mchunu's interview below:

Ngizwe Mchunu's interaction with German backfires

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Ngizwe Mchunu's interaction with a white woman backfired after social media critics accused him of preferential treatment.

In the video in question, Ngizwe welcomed a German woman as one of their own after she revealed she had been living in South Africa since 2007.

This led several netizens to accuse him of double standards, pointing to the contrast between his warmth toward the European woman and his often hostile stance toward black African immigrants.

Source: YEN.com.gh