Kofi Job Gyebi, a popular Ghanaian road contractor, has transferred his construction empire to his wife

According to the wealthy contractor, he took the decision and acted on it so he could focus on serving God

His decision sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians online, with admiration and scepticism prevalent

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Kofi Job Gyebi, a popular Kumasi-based road contractor, has announced that he has stepped away from managing his construction business empire.

According to the businessman, he has handed over his empire and road construction business to his wife so he can focus on the work of God.

Kofi Job Gyebi, a popular Kumasi-based contractor, hands over his business empire to his wife so he can focus on God's work. Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Kofi Job indicated that he has come to realise that everything he has achieved in life is vanity, and the time has come for him to do the will of God.

"I’ve handed over my empire and road construction business to my wife because I believe everything I have achieved is vanity. The time has come for me to focus on God’s work."

Kofi Job added that since he has decided to do the will of God, he is now under the ministry of Bohye Prayer Camp in Kumasi, where he is dedicating his life to serving God.

The announcement attracted widespread attention, with many Ghanaians expressing admiration for his decision to leave behind a successful business career in order to devote himself fully to ministry and serving God.

Others doubted his decision and indicated that the business was still managed by a family member, which implied that he had not given it away completely.

Kofi Job's fleet of trucks

After the announcement, a video surfaced online showing the several construction trucks he owns and uses for his works.

An aerial view of the Kofi Job Construction Company showed the huge premises on which the large fleet of trucks is parked.

Some of the trucks seen at the site included sand trucks, excavators, concrete mixers, trailers, water tanks, among others.

There were also several saloon cars and four-wheel drives on the site, possibly for staff and the business.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions as Kofi Job hands empire to wife

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@dottybwoyb said:

"Until we too make the money, we don't have anything to say now."

@splendid460 wrote:

"Well, I wasn't there when God called him, but I don't think God wanted him to do away with all the wealth he has accumulated. Especially if he accumulated them legally."

@FvckU2x said:

"You can clearly see this man is tired. Women are just selfish bro; you want 50/50 of something you didn’t work hard for lol. This man doesn’t sleep at all, every day, every time, his tracks are on the move. Jokes on everyone who thinks I’ll marry lol."

@PeprahIsaa51288 wrote:

"Nyame adwuma na hwɛ, na wodeɛ akoso. Na S3 wonim na later you come dey cry sey your wife file for divorce after you entrusted all your businesses in her name...guy you go hear um...everywhere you go grant interview ago call den insult saa."

@bachel_ said:

"Why not government but his wife? Are you in line with me?"

Source: YEN.com.gh