Shatta Wale has donated $100,000 to support the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup preparations

The donation was made during a fundraising ceremony in Accra on Friday, March 20, 2026

The dancehall music superstar encouraged others to donate for the Black Stars' success

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Dancehall music superstar, Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, has donated $100,000 to the Black Stars.

The donation is to help the team prepare for the 2026 World Cup in June in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Shatta Wale Donates $100k to Black Stars Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale announced his donation at a fundraising ceremony held on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Addressing the audience after being called on stage to give a remark, Shatta Wale indicated that he was donating on behalf of his businesses, including Hotwav and Shaxi.

According to him, he was invited by the Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, to come and support the team.

"I was like, alright, I will be there, so I just came, and we had a chat. But now, what I'm seeing with companies and everybody supporting, including His Excellency, I just want to say from my team to the Black Stars, we are donating $100,000," he said to loud cheers from the audience.

He then mentioned his partners from the Hotwav and other businesses, adding:

"I'll just say this is what I can do to support the Black Stars. So if anyone wants to donate, please do it because we need more money for the Black Stars."

Source: YEN.com.gh