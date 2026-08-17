EA Sports is reportedly considering adding Diogo Jota as a Hero card in the upcoming EA FC 27 game

Jota was an avid gamer himself, having founded his own esports team and topped FIFA leaderboards previously

The report has sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans divided over the fitting tribute idea for the former Liverpool man

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EA Sports is reportedly considering honouring the late Diogo Jota with a special Hero card in EA FC 27, according to insider FutSheriff, whose claim was shared by X account The Touchline on August 15, 2026.

EA Sports is reportedly considering a special Hero card tribute to Diogo Jota in EA FC 27. Image credit: The Touchline.

Source: UGC

Hero cards in the EA FC series are traditionally reserved for players who left a significant mark on club or competition history, often without reaching full Icon status.

Unlike standard cards, Heroes carry league-specific chemistry, allowing them to link with any player from the same league regardless of club, a feature that has made them popular among fans building creative squads.

The report remains unconfirmed by EA Sports, with several outlets describing it as a leak rather than an official announcement.

Jota's love for gaming adds weight to tribute

Beyond his football career, Jota was known as a passionate gamer in his own right.

He founded his own esports team, Luna Galaxy, and reached the No. 1 spot on the FIFA 21 Champions Leaderboard as an individual competitor.

EA had already named its FC Pro Championship Trophy after him around the first anniversary of his death in July 2026, tying him closely to the game's competitive esports scene specifically.

A leaked concept card circulating online shows a projected 88-rated Hero card for Jota as a striker, with attributes around 87 Pace, 87 Shooting, 80 Passing, 89 Dribbling, 61 Defending, and 82 Physical.

Below is the X post on EA FC possibly making a hero card for Diogo Jota in FC 27.

Fans react to Diogo Jota Hero card report

The report has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with some fans embracing the tribute and others questioning it.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Chibua wrote:

"'Oh, he wears the number 20, he's a lad from Portugal, better than Figo, don't you know? Oh, his name is Diogo…' A Diogo Jota Hero card in EA FC 27 would make this hit all over again."

Daz said:

"Our Forever Number 20 Dio Jota. No matter what, DJ 20 will always be remembered and never forgotten. YNWA"

Joshua commented:

"How? Why will he be getting a hero card lol. If he wasn't dead and he retired, will he get this? If it's like that, make his brother's card a hero card too"

Lorenzo added:

"Anyone liking this news should be ashamed. They're only using him. In FIFA 21, they gave him a Ones to Watch you could claim through objectives. Because he was a free card, they refused to give him an inform after he scored a brace in a 3-0 win against Arsenal."

nocommentys wrote:

"idk why people are saying its disrespectful, as long as the family agrees etc it should be good since jota was a fc player himself and would have loved it."

gvnslz21 exclaimed:

"Be honest, how many people if he had retired instead of died, how many people would say he deserved any type of icon hero card. No one."

Liverpool's team bus tribute to Jota

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Liverpool's new team bus was found to feature another tribute to the late Diogo Jota, incorporating his image, his No. 20, and the phrase "Campeão Imortal," Portuguese for "immortal champion."

It marked the second consecutive season the club's matchday transport had carried a tribute to him, following his death alongside his brother, André Silva, in July 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh