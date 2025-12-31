Atta Mills' Son's Wife Lands 2nd Post in Mahama's Government after Deputy CEO Role, Shares Photos
Michelle Atta-Mills, the wife of Sam Kofi Atta Mills, the son of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has earned a new role in the government of President John Mahama.
Michelle Atta-Mills, who started her first role as Deputy CEO of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) in May, is to serve as a member of the advisory board for the Ministry of Transport.
Apart from Michelle, who is representing GIIF, the board inaugurated on December 16 is constituted of the following:
- Hon. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, MP and Minister for Transport – Chair
- Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP and Deputy Minister for Transport – Member
- Mr William Kartey, Chief Director, Ministry of Transport - Member
- Ing. Francis Ahlijah, Director, Ministry of Roads and Highways - Member
- Mr Joseph K. Amoah, Chief Director, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts –Member
- Mr Eugene Tapegnuu, Chief Manager (Administration), National Development Planning Commission -Member
- Alhaji Saaka Dumba, President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) - Member
- Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour (Rtd), Private Legal Practitioner - Member
- Mr Richard Fedieley, Director of Administration, Ministry of Transport – Member (Secretary)
See the Transport Ministry's Facebook post below:
Michelle Atta-Mills honoured by appointment
An excited Michelle Atta-Mills reacted to her new role on social media, sharing photos from the inauguration ceremony. The photos showed her and the nine other board members taking their oaths of office.
Sharing the photos, she noted that it was a privilege for her to contribute to building a sustainable transport system for the country.
"🇬🇭✨ Honoured to Serve ✨🇬🇭 I am deeply honoured to be appointed as a Member of the Advisory Board of the Ministry of Transport. This is a privilege to contribute to building efficient, inclusive, and sustainable transport systems that strengthen connectivity, drive growth, and improve public service delivery. Grateful for the confidence reposed in me, I remain committed to serving with integrity, diligence, and responsibility. "
See Michelle Atta-Mills' Instagram post below:
Kofi Atta Mills and Michelle's marriage
Kofi Atta Mills and Michelle have been married for four years. The couple tied the knot in August 2021.
Their beautiful wedding ceremony, held in London, showcased a vibrant display of Ghanaian culture.
Following their wedding, the couple has been shuffling between Ghana and the UK.
Reactions to Michelle Atta-Mills' new role
Michelle Atta-Mills' new appointment sparked massive congratulations from her followers on social media. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.
dita_adjei said:
"Amazing! We are blessed to have you! Congratulations ❤️."
akosua.sista said:
"Congratulations Madam more win Ahead 👏🔥🙌."
iam_elzz said:
"Massive Congratulations hun 🙌🏾."
Atta Mills' son and wife attend lecture
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Atta Mills and his wife had caught attention with their presence at the 13th Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture.
The event, held at UPSA on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, was organised in memory of Kofi Mills' father, the late President Mills.
Source: YEN.com.gh
