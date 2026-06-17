John Dumelo, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has asked his followers to predict the score for Ghana's first 2026 FIFA World Cup game

The Black Stars will open their tournament campaign against Panama at the Toronto Stadium in Canada on Saturday, June 17, at 11:00 PM

Social media users who saw Dumelo's post thronged the comments section to share their predictions about Ghana's 2026 World Cup opener

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John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has promised to reward Ghanaians who predict the scoreline of the Panama match.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture also shared details on the items that netizens could win if their prediction for Ghana's opening game was correct.

MP John Dumelo plans to reward netizens who predict the scoreline of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Panama correctly. Photo credit: @johndumelo1, @blackstarsofghana

Source: Twitter

In a Facebook post, Dumelo said the only condition was that all predictions must be made under his post before 11 PM on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

"Predict the scores between Ghana and Panama, and I will give you a reward. From laptops to deep freezers to mobile phones. All predictions must be commented under this post before 11 pm today."

Meanwhile, the actor turned legislator said he had reserved another reward for his constituents and other people who would be in the area.

John Dumelo said he would also reward shop owners and homes in his constituency who would fly the flag of Ghana in front of their properties.

"Also, just put a Ghana flag in front of your shop or home in Ayawaso West, and I will reward you when I spot you. Go Black Stars go!"

Several people on Facebook commented on the deputy minister's post.

At the time of publication, Dumelo's post had received over 24,000 comments, with many being their prediction of the scoreline.

See John Dumelo's Facebook post offering rewards for predicting the Ghana vs Panama World Cup game below:

Dumelo's special World Cup package for constituents

Before the beginning of the World Cup, John Dumelo rolled out a special package for his constituents.

In a Facebook post on June 11, 2026, a few hours before the World Cup started, the MP said he had paid to make Ghana's Black Stars games accessible and free to residents of Ayawaso West.

Dumelo noted that he paid the DSTV (pay TV) subscription for commercial viewing centres across the constituency for the tournament.

John Dumelo announces free viewing of the Black Stars' World Cup matches, as well as food for his constituents. Photo source: @johndumelo1, @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Also, he arranged for free giant screen viewing for all Black Stars matches at selected locations, including Abelemkpe Astro Turf, Okponglo, Mempeasem, Airport Residential Area, West Legon, and Dzorwulu.

On top of that, Dumelo added that he had arranged with 13 sellers in the constituency to serve free kenkey and fish for viewers at the respective centres for the Ghana matches.

Black Stars' 2026 World Cup schedule

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Black Stars, playing in their fifth World Cup, are placed in a difficult group L.

Ghana will open their 2026 campaign against Panama at the Toronto Stadium on June 17, aiming for momentum.

The Black Stars move to Boston to face England at 8:00 PM on June 23, before facing Croatia in Philadelphia.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh