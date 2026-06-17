Manifest has responded to criticism over the timing of 'No More Sleep', featuring Kwesi Arthur, set for release on June 18, 2026

A fan had questioned the wisdom of releasing the song just a day after the Black Stars' first World Cup game against Panama

'No More Sleep' will be released after Manifest's performance at the World Cup 2026 Group Stage HQ in Queens, New York

Award-winning songwriter and rapper Manifest has responded to concerns over the timing of his new single No More Sleep, featuring Kwesi Arthur, scheduled for release on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Rapper Manifest responds to a fan who questioned the timing of his new single No More Sleep featuring Kwesi Arthur. Image credit: Manifest (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Manifest released a teaser of the track on X ahead of the release date.

The video reportedly featured a famous Ghanaian rapper, though his identity was not initially confirmed as Kwesi Arthur.

Following the tweet, one fan questioned Manifest's choice of timing for the release, citing the ongoing World Cup festivities.

The fan specifically indicated that the timing was poor, as the song was set to be released just a day after the Black Stars' first game against Panama at the 2026 World Cup.

The fan wrote:

"Black Stars is playing a World Cup game this week. I sincerely don't think it's a good idea to release new music right now. Just my opinion."

The X video of Manifest's upcoming single No More Sleep, featuring Kwesi Arthur, is below.

Manifest responds to criticism of new song's timing

Manifest later responded to the fan with a cryptic post, indicating that his audience was capable of engaging with both music and football at the same time.

He said:

"It might surprise you to find out that audiences can walk and chew gum at the same time."

Manifest's reply on X to the fan's criticism of the upcoming single's timing is below:

Manifest performs at 2026 World Cup festival

Manifest has already performed at the World Cup 2026 Group Stage HQ festival in Queens, New York, sharing the international concert stage with global stars including Nas and Busta Rhymes.

The performance placed him among an elite line-up of acts representing different corners of the music world at one of the tournament's biggest fan events.

Record producer Juls joined Manifest as part of the official cultural representation at the event, further highlighting Ghana's growing presence on the global entertainment stage during the World Cup period.

The World Cup 2026 Group Stage HQ event in Queens, New York, is a massive fan festival running from June 11 to June 27, 2026, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

Manifest takes the stage at the 2026 World Cup Group Stage HQ festival in New York ahead of his new release. Image credit: Manifest (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale criticised for paid membership card

YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale faced heavy criticism following the announcement of a gold membership card for his fans.

The dancehall king announced a paid 'Shatta Movement' for his diehard fans on June 9, 2026, requiring fans to pay GH₵100 for a member card.

The musician said the initiative was designed to officialise his fanbase by capturing members' identities and data using a registration system.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh