Stonebwoy has released a new Black Stars anthem, aiming to inspire unity and patriotism for Ghana's Black Stars

In a recent interview, Stonwbwoy explained the use of the popular 'Zaminamina' chant in the song

Produced with Mix Master Garzy, the track aspired to be a timeless addition to Ghanaian football culture

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Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has revealed that his newly released song for the Black Stars was intentionally created to inspire patriotism, unity and a winning mentality among players and supporters.

Stonebwoy Explains Why He Included 'Zaminamina' in Black Stars Anthem

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the award-winning musician said the project was designed to serve as a rallying anthem for Ghana's national football team whenever they take to the pitch.

According to Stonebwoy, the song was developed in collaboration with celebrated music producer Mix Master Garzy, who played a major role in shaping its sound and message.

"We needed that chant that reminds us of the military mentality," Stonebwoy said. "For us, football is not just a match; it is a place where you have to go with your heart and your might and defeat your opponent."

The musician explained that the inclusion of the popular "Zaminamina" chant was deliberate, describing it as a familiar call capable of awakening national pride and motivating both players and fans.

"We added the chant to the song to call people's spirit to awaken, and there couldn't have been a better introduction than the 'Zaminamina' that we all know," he said.

Watch the YouTube video of Stonebwoy's song below:

Stonebwoy also praised Mix Master Garzy and the production team for investing significant effort and resources into ensuring the track met high standards.

He noted that the goal was not only to create a song for the current football season but to produce a timeless anthem that could remain relevant whenever the Black Stars are in action.

According to the musician, every aspect of the production was carefully engineered to ensure the song would have a lasting impact on Ghanaian football culture.

The patriotic track has since generated conversation among football fans and music lovers, with many praising its message of national pride and support for the Black Stars.

Watch Stonebwoy's Facebook interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh