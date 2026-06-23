OB Amponsah and Lekzy DeDecomic sold out a show at a Church Auditorium in Columbus, Ohio, on June 20, 2026

OB Amponsah shared a heartwarming video of the packed crowd with phone flashlights raised, captioned 'Just Two Ghana Boys Living Their Dream'

Fans flooded the comments with congratulations, while Ghanaians across the US begged the duo to bring the tour to their cities

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has set social media ablaze after sharing a video of himself and fellow comic Lekzy DeDecomic performing to a sold-out crowd in Columbus, Ohio, as part of their Black Star Comedy Tour.

OB Amponsah and Lekzy DeComic earn praise after a successful stand-up show in Columbus, Ohio, on the Black Star comedy tour. Image credit: @ob_amponsah

Source: Instagram

The clip, posted to OB Amponsah's Instagram on June 20, 2026, captured a magical concert moment — hundreds of phone flashlights raised in the air inside a packed Church Auditorium, creating a sea of light in the darkness.

OB Amponsah triumphantly panned his selfie-mode camera over the electric crowd before turning to pull his co-headliner, Lekzy DeDecomic, into the frame.

The two shared a quick joke before OB led the audience in a rousing "OH — Ohio!" call-and-response that sent the room into a frenzy.

OB Amponsah stirred emotions with the on-screen text on the video, which he captioned:

"Just Two Ghana Boys Living Their Dream 🇬🇭🇺🇸. Ohio is Home! ❤️"

The comedic duo are currently touring the United States on the Black Star comedy tour, timed to coincide with the Ghana Black Stars' exploits at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Below is the Instagram post shared by OB Amponsah showing the aftermath of his successful Ohio show.

OB Amponsah is no stranger to wearing multiple hats. A qualified optometrist by training, he has built a parallel career as one of Ghana's most beloved stand-up comedians, hosting the popular Half Serious Show on GhOne TV and performing at comedy events across Ghana and the United States.

Lekzy DeDecomic is equally celebrated on the Ghanaian comedy circuit, and together the pair make for a formidable headline act.

The sold-out Columbus show is a milestone moment for both comics, representing the power of Ghana's diaspora entertainment scene and the appetite American-based Ghanaians have for homegrown talent on their doorstep.

Below is an Instagram post showing OB Amponsah and Lekzy DeComic in action in Columbus.

Fans react to OB Amponsah's Columbus show

OB Amponsah's video quickly went viral, resonating deeply with Ghanaian immigrants and fans of African comedy worldwide. Comments poured in from across the United States, with many calling for the tour to make a stop in their cities.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

@iam_antonioreis wrote:

"Congratulations, guys 👏👏🔥🔥"

@willie_chembez commented:

"Champion KK!🔥"

@ndivhuwo_mugovhani joked:

"davechappelle owns that building 😂"

@nanakphotography said:

"I can see myself way back there."

@_istye_ pleaded:

"PLEASE come to Phoenix, Arizona"

OB Amponsah emerges victorious in the 2025 Ultimate Comic Challenge at the Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Image credit: @ob_amponsah

Source: Facebook

OB Amponsah wins US stand-up gold

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that OB Amponsah won a gold medal during a stand-up comedy show in the United States of America.

He was named as the winner of the Ultimate Comic Challenge, hosted by The Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Source: YEN.com.gh