A popular Ghanaian journalist is trending in the wake of her comments about IShowSpeed’s visit to the country

This comes after she asked questions regarding IShowSpeed’s visit to the country and questioned its relevance to the economy

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the journalist

American streamer IShowSpeed’s decision to visit Ghana as part of his African tour continues to divide opinions on social media.

The latest to add her voice to the ongoing conversation is award-winning Ghanaian journalist Lily Mohammed, who has sent social media into a frenzy with her latest rant on IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

GHOne TV journalistLLilyMohammed questions American streamer IShowSpeed's impact on Ghana after his visit. Photo source: @1cliff

The host of GHToday on GHOne TV on Wednesday, January 27, questioned the impact and relevance of IShowSpeed’s visit to the country.

"Them coming to jump on our jolof, coming to jump on our Black Star Square. What has it done to our GDP? What has it added to our economy? Wode Maya has been putting Ghana on the map globally," she fumed.

She stated that this was the first time she had even heard about the 21-year-old streamer.

Lily made this pronouncement as she voiced her displeasure with the decision by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to issue a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed.

