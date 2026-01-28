GHOne TV Presenter Questions The Impact Of IShowSpeed's Visit on Ghana's Economy
- A popular Ghanaian journalist is trending in the wake of her comments about IShowSpeed’s visit to the country
- This comes after she asked questions regarding IShowSpeed’s visit to the country and questioned its relevance to the economy
- Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the journalist
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
American streamer IShowSpeed’s decision to visit Ghana as part of his African tour continues to divide opinions on social media.
The latest to add her voice to the ongoing conversation is award-winning Ghanaian journalist Lily Mohammed, who has sent social media into a frenzy with her latest rant on IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.
The host of GHToday on GHOne TV on Wednesday, January 27, questioned the impact and relevance of IShowSpeed’s visit to the country.
"Them coming to jump on our jolof, coming to jump on our Black Star Square. What has it done to our GDP? What has it added to our economy? Wode Maya has been putting Ghana on the map globally," she fumed.
GHOne journalist slams Okudzeto Ablakwa on live TV over move to issue IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport
She stated that this was the first time she had even heard about the 21-year-old streamer.
Lily made this pronouncement as she voiced her displeasure with the decision by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to issue a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed.
Watch the Facebook video below:
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.