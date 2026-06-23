Ghanaian man of God Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has dropped a spiritual insight on the Ghana vs England hours to the start of the match

The celebration prophet shared a vision about a supposed meeting in the camp of England, advising Black Stars supporters on what to do during the game

Apostle Amoako Attah's prophecy has been met with mixed reactions as football enthusiasts flooded the comments section to drop their comments

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Renowned Ghanaian seer, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has shared a prophecy about the Ghana vs England showdown, causing a stir online.

Apostle Francis Amoako Atta shares an important prediction ahead of the Ghana vs England clash amid the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Source: Facebook

The Black Stars are all set to play their second match against England in the Group L stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Despite Ghana's 1:0 win against Panama in their opening match, many football fans fear the nation's team might concede defeat.

Amid the concerns, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has shared a vision he claimed to have received about the upcoming match.

In an interview on Okay FM, the renowned Ghanaian clergyman indicated that during a church service, he saw the England team having a meeting and planning to kill the hope of the Black Stars during the first half.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah earns praise after a fire prophecy he delivered on December 28, 2025, is believed to have been fulfilled. Image credit: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Source: Facebook

According to him, much attention should be given to the first 30 minutes of the game, explaining that it is within the stated time that Ghana's opponent had planned to frustrate them.

"From what I saw, England had a meeting and are planning to frustrate Ghana during the first half, specifically the first 30 minutes, to bring our hopes down,” he said.

Apostle Amoako Attah advised Black Stars supporters to pray aggressively for the team during their second match.

“We have to pray and weaken the England team. We need to support and pray very well for them,” he added.

The Facebook video of Apostle Amoako Attah delivering the prophecy about the Ghana vs England clash is below:

Amoako Attah's Ghana, England prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Apostle Francis Amoako Attah shared his spiritual analysis of the Black Stars' second match, and below are some of the comments.

Bediako wrote:

"😂😂😂 this doesn't sound good ooo."

Grun wrote:

"I just had a dream today, and in the first half, they were shooting from every angle and wanted to score and kill our hope, as the man of God is saying. If we escape the first half undefeated, we will win England."

Jay wrote:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Yoo yate. By their deeds 😂😂."

Naa wrote:

"He’s speaking in parables “ England will score goal(s) in the first 30 minutes. The prayer part is that Ghanaians won’t be heartbroken, which might lead to some cardiac arrest."

Abi Sika wrote:

"Mercy Lord may the British be confused Lord have mercy."

Another TikTok video of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah sharing a prophecy about Ghana is below:

Amoako Attah's market fire prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah earned praise after a fire prophecy he delivered on December 28, 2025, was believed to have been fulfilled.

The Kasoa New Market was engulfed in a major blaze on January 4, 2026, seemingly confirming the throwback prediction by the man of God.

Source: YEN.com.gh