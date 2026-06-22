Ajagurajah has spoken after his earlier prophecy about the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family appeared fulfilled after the recent shooting incident

The spiritual leader acknowledged that his message may have materialised, and disclosed his intentions to avert the impact of the second part of the prophecy

Ajagurajah's unexpected reactions have caught the attention of observers, who took to the comments section of his post to share their mixed opinions

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Popular spiritualist, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has reacted after his past prophecy about the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family appeared fulfilled.

Ghanaian spiritual leader, Ajagurajah, expresses fear after his doom prophecy about Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family appeared fulfilled. Image credit: Ajagurajah Movement, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, June 21, 2026, a life-threatening incident occurred when the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was shot amid a family dispute.

The shooting took place after her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, was installed as the new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Following the tragic event, an old prophecy by Ajagurajah resurfaced, with many believing that his message had been fulfilled.

A video sighted on social media showed how the spiritual leader warned Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family of an impending danger should they refuse to make peace.

Ajagurajah, who indicated that the late businessman had instructed him to deliver the message, stated that;

“Apostle Kwadwo Safo said I should tell his children that if they don't settle their dispute amicably, he would come and take one of them along.”

“He asked me to tell Adwoa Safo that he made her the queen of his empire and so she should make sure everything is done the right way.”

“He told me he would deal with me if I didn't deliver the message, and that is why I am here as sent. Adwoa Safo should make sure everything is in place because there is an impending disgrace that might go viral on the internet and might destroy the legacy of Kantanka.”

“During their meeting to settle the dispute, they should sit in a circular form according to the eldest and make sure everything is ok before burying him, else the unexpected might happen.”

Ajagurajah's message was delivered during the one-week observation of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka on October 20, 2025.

The spiritual leader further pleaded with the members of Kristo Asafo to unite and give the late businessman a befitting burial.

The TikTok video of Ajagurajah delivering the message is below:

Ajagurajah reacts after prophecy appeared fulfilled

In a press release shared by Ajagurajah, the spiritual leader who acknowledged that his spiritual message may have come to pass, disclosed that he is very concerned about averting what he claimed to be the second part of the prophecy from materialising.

“I have noted with grave concern and sadness, the violent confrontation between the children of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka linked to ongoing preparations for his burial and the resultant succession and estate dispute,” he said.

“Though a lot of people are linking these events to a prophecy I made during the one-week observation rites for the late Apostle, my major concern now is what can be done to avert the second part of the prophecy from coming to pass with everything that is happening now,” he added.

The leader of the Ajagurajah movement confirmed the violence between the two siblings, expressing his willingness to help in bringing peace, saying;

“I wish to state that I strongly condemn this act of violence and extend my support to the family in any capacity that can help bring peace.”

“The current situation makes me apprehensive about what can potentially happen if issues are not resolved amicably, and I will urge all parties to think of how best to preserve the legacy left by this shining star of Africa.”

“This situation has sadly reminded me of my own family situation and the disputes and confrontations simmering and waiting to ignite in the unfortunate event of my father's passing.”

“We indeed have prophets in Ghana and should lend an ear to them when they speak.”

Captioning the press release, he expressed his fear over the outcome of the dispute, saying:

"I am afraid of what is coming😔😔."

The Instagram post of Ajagurajah's press release is below:

Ajagurajah's remarks spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Ajagurajah shared the press release, and below are some comments.

Kabut wrote:

"This guy 🤣🤣🤣 criss waddle will get u again 😂."

Lia wrote:

"Someone house matter mu press conference 😂😂eiiiii."

Tilly wrote:

"Hmmm."

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's old video naming Kwadwo Safo Akofena as his successor resurfaces amid a family dispute. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: UGC

Old video of Kantanka naming successor resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a throwback video of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka naming who among his children should succeed him has resurfaced.

In a video sighted on social media, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka named his son, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, as his successor.

Explaining the reason for his choice, he shared a deep vision he had and how his son's birth displayed the signs.

Source: YEN.com.gh