A throwback video of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka naming who among his children should succeed him has resurfaced

This came amid a family dispute between the former Member of Parliament, Adwoa Safo and her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena

The resurfaced video has triggered widespread reactions among concern Ghanaian on social media as they shared mixed comments

The late businessman, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's old video declaring his successor has emerged online.

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's old video naming his successor resurfaces amid a family dispute. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Following the death of the businessman on Thursday, September 11, 2025, there have been reports of a family dispute between the former MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over their father's successor.

Things escalated on Sunday, June 21, 2026, when the former MP was shot after her brother was installed as the new leader of the Kristo Asafo Church.

Amid the controversies, questions have been raised about who has the right to take over from their late father.

The Facebook video from the shooting incident is below:

Apostle Kantanka’s old video naming successor resurfaces

In a video sighted on social media, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka named his son, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, as his successor.

Explaining the reason for his choice, he shared a deep vision he had and how his son's birth displayed the signs.

"...I said to myself that I will surely die, and so I asked God for someone who can listen to me and do that well.”

“I had a dream, and saw a bird that could cut its hair. Before the birth of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, I saw that I had sown a plantain which bore two fruits.”

“When his mother eventually gave birth to him, I noticed the signs, so I ordained him when he was very young. When he was two weeks old, I took custody of him. He was in a walker for some time, and he began walking.”

“From there, I began working with him. I knew he deserved it; that is why I chose him as my successor.”

Explaining to other businessmen on how they can spot their child's best fit to succeed them, Apostle Kwadwo Safo disclosed that they should start training them at a young age, and they will adapt as they grow.

The TikTok video of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka naming his successor is below:

Apostle Kantanka’s resurfaced video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's old video naming his successor resurfaces.

Venash wrote:

“After this, why is the family doing that to him?”

Nana Agyei Sikapa wrote:

“Hmmm, the great man of God rest well.”

Appiah Sylvester352:

“Please, family, Kantanka was a great man so don’t change his decisions after death because his spirit won’t be happy with you.”

Kwame wrote:

“Wow, he said it many times, so why?”

Kwadwo Safo Jnr reacts after the Kantanka family announced the final funeral rites for his father, Apostle Safo. Image credit: @konnectedminds, KristoAsafoMission/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Kwadwo Akofena reacts to family's funeral arrangement

YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka officially announced his final funeral rites at a press conference on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The family spokesperson, Nana Kwabena Karikari, said the burial was scheduled for June 25, 2026, warning against any 'unofficial communications'.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, who was reportedly at odds with the family after his father's death, appeared during the announcement and reacted online.

Source: YEN.com.gh